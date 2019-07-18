It All Starts With W-I-C-S
Knowing how to build a solid foundation for your business can help you in the long run.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Miki Taylor
It’s important to occasionally take a step back to review the fundamentals involved in becoming a home-based travel advisor—particularly for those of you who may be new to the industry and AGENTatHOME. If you are just starting your business, it is essential that you have the right tools and knowledge about what it takes to become a travel entrepreneur.
Suffice it to say that being a travel agent consists of a lot more than just going through a supplier training course. That, honestly, is the last thing you should be doing—at least initially.
Would you build a house without a strong foundation? No, you wouldn’t, and the same should be said about your travel business. That business foundation does not start with taking part in supplier trainings and traveling on fam trips.
Your foundation starts with four elements—Website, Itinerary Builder, CRM and Social Media, or W-I-C-S—and expands from there.
Website
Your online reputation is what cements your legitimacy. Without an online reputation, it is hard to be taken seriously as an actual business. If you throw together a quick copy-and-paste website, it will be difficult to persuade prospects that you run a professional business.
Itinerary Builder
You need itinerary building tools for presentations. How are you going to present a potential trip to your clients? Copying and pasting is for grade-school kids. You are running a business—not a do-it-yourself project.
CRM
CRM tools enable you to track client information, process booking invoices, set reminders, track commissions, etc. A Rolodex is a thing of the past unless it is a digital one.
Social Media
The incredible reach of social media has opened up the globe for all of us to have endless earnings possibilities. For all intents and purposes, it provides you with free marketing—so learn how to use it to grow your business.
Set up your W-I-C-S and you will be well on your way to becoming an entrepreneurial travel adviser. In future issues, I will dive deeper into each section of W-I-C-S.
