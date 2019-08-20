Itinerary Builders
This is the third column in a five-part series about the importance of building your business foundation with W-I-C-S (Website, Itinerary, CRM, Social Media).
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Miki Taylor
In the Aug. 1 issue of this magazine, I focused on the importance of building an extraordinary website—one that shines a light on your agency’s one-of-a-kind services.
Now I’ll tackle the “I” in W-I-C-S, as we explore itinerary builders and why you should be using dynamic tech tools within your agency.
When I first entered the industry back in 2014, my host agency at the time informed me there was no platform or tool to create itineraries. Rather, it was customary to use the cut/paste features in a Word document to create an itinerary.
Travefy
After much research, I found two itinerary building options, conducted demos with both, and chose Travefy. Since then, other companies have entered the market, but I have stuck with my choice.
Travefy enables me to create quotes that are professional and consistent, providing clients with a level of comfort necessary to build their confidence in my agency so they ultimately become repeat clients.
Umapped, Axus, TripIt
A few other prominent players in the itinerary platform realm are Umapped, Axus and TripIt. All three platforms are popular among travel advisors for various reasons. Umapped and Axus have a leisure focus, while TripIt, a Concur offering, is more for corporate travel. All these platforms, including Travefy, are preferred suppliers with the various top consortia and are available at reasonable rates.
Exceeding Expectations
There are also free apps that consumers can use without an agent. Don’t let your clients find a way to plan a trip without you. Make sure your agency is tech-savvy and provides a complete customer experience—one that exceeds the client’s expectations.
I wouldn’t be an advisor without an itinerary platform and you shouldn’t, either.
For more Travel Agent News
More by Miki Taylor
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS