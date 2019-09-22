It’s Hip to Be Home
The past decade and a half has seen a huge rise in the home-based travel agent, and AGENTatHOME has been right there helping throughout this transition.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Stuart Cohen
Back in the day, you wouldn’t dare broadcast that you were an at-home travel agent. Neighborhood travel agencies were on Main Streets and in malls. How on earth could a travel agent be taken seriously without being seated at a desk close to a great wall of brochures?
Phone Booths & Quarters
I was in field sales. In my company car were a variety of Hagstrom roadmaps and a list of scheduled appointments with a few drop-ins along the way. My trunk was filled with the latest brochures that I hoped would be depleted by day’s end. I’d start the day with a roll of quarters so that I could check voicemail, make phone calls and pay the New Jersey tolls.
An Industry Sea Change
As I attended local and national travel industry conferences, I noticed something new happening in the industry. A speaker would ask, “Do any of you not work in a brick-and-mortar location?”
At first, only a few hands went up—but only when reprompted and with a degree of trepidation. But then more and more hands were raised in affirmative response to the at-home question.
Increasing numbers of stores were closing as the at-home agent movement gained momentum. Suppliers were unsure how their district sales managers would service at-home travel agents, let alone whether they would “qualify” to earn commission.
I think home-based agents were ahead of the times, actually. When the home-based movement began, there was no World Wide Web that connected us; yet you figured it out. You pioneered the way and suppliers eventually embraced your business model in kind.
Home-Based Entrepreneurs
Fast-forward to today and we sure have a whole new set of challenges! The home-based stigma, however, is not one of them. I prefer to call you entrepreneurial agents whose offices are located in your homes.
Today, location makes no difference whatsoever as you leverage the marketing and sales power of the web. Consumers could not care less if you’re in a res center or your kitchen.
Now it’s hip to be home. Here’s to another 15 years of growth and prosperity for AGENTatHOME and you, its entrepreneurial readers!
For more Travel Agent News
More by Stuart Cohen
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS