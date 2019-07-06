Join the Weddings & Honeymoons Expo September 18 and 19!
This digital Weddings & Honeymoons Expo will take place September 18 & 19 from 2 to 5 p.m. Eastern time.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent
AMResorts and Oasis Hotels & Resorts have signed on as the Platinum Sponsors of the digital Weddings & Honeymoons Expo, which will take place on Sept. 18 and 19 from 2 to 5 p.m. Eastern time. It is sponsored by travAlliancemedia, and you can register at VirtualTravelEvents.com.
The AMResorts Portfolio
AMResorts is a collection of luxury resort destinations. Raising all-inclusive to a New Level of Luxury, every resort features Endless Privileges, Unlimited-Luxury or Unlimited-Fun. Its brands are boutique haven Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts, adults-only Secrets Resorts & Spas, high-energy adults-only Breathless Resorts & Spas, family-friendly Dreams Resorts & Spas, multigenerational Now Resorts & Spas, spirited traveler Reflect Resorts & Spas and fun-filled Sunscape Resorts & Spas.
Oasis' Mexico Portfolio
Oasis Hotels & Resorts offers the quintessential Mexican vacation with a selection of resorts in Cancun and Tulum, on the Riviera Maya.
The properties are located in stunning beachfront locations or convenient city-centric spots with some of the largest swimming pools in the region, Kids’ Clubs, tennis and golf, full-service spas, day and nighttime activities and entertainment, international dining options and meeting facilities.
Additional Sponsors
Also participating in the Weddings & Honeymoons Expo are the Dominican Republic, known for beautiful beaches and fascinating culture; Palladium Hotel Group, which in November debuted the adjoining Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa and the TRS Coral Hotel; Palace Resorts, which operates 10 properties in Mexico and Jamaica in prime beachfront locations; Hilton Resorts, which will promote its all-inclusive properties operated by Playa Hotels & Resorts; and Melody Maker Cancun, an entertainment-focused property with an ambiance of Vegas and South Beach in the Mexican Caribbean.
Other participants are Be Live Hotels, which operates a variety of properties that appeal to different clients; Florida’s Historic Coast, which encompasses destination wedding and honeymoon venues in St. Augustine and Ponte Vedra Beach; and the Destination Wedding & Honeymoon Specialists Association (DWHSA), a network of romance travel specialists, with more than 800 professionals around the U.S., Canada and the world.
Luxury Travel Expo
Future travel events include the Luxury Travel Expo scheduled for Nov. 13 and 14. It is not too early for suppliers to sign up as sponsors for those shows. Suppliers interested in becoming a sponsor or participant should contact Maura Lee Byrne at 856-505-1451 or mbyrne@travalliance.com.
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS