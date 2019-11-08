Know Your Value
Travel agents can provide more service, better-informed itineraries and unique experiences for customers, so know your worth as a travel agent when talking to potential clients.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Claire Schoeder
I recently had a prospective client call me about a vacation in the U.K. in the spring of 2020. We chatted about why she and her friends wanted to visit the U.K. and what experiences they hoped to have.
She mentioned that she had never worked with an agent before and had always booked online. She thought this holiday would be more difficult to plan without professional help and when she searched the Internet, she found me listed as a U.K. expert.
Qualifying the Client
I turned my attention from the upcoming holiday to ask about previous trips she had taken. Her travel history took me by surprise—China, Southeast Asia, South Africa and India were among the places she told me she visited. Since she had said she needed help with the U.K., I had not been expecting these more exotic destinations.
She asked how I worked, and I described my trip-planning process. Then I explained that my trip-planning fee starts at $350 and goes up depending on the complexity of the itinerary. She was surprised and asked if I would provide a preliminary itinerary with suggested hotels and activities before she paid the fee.
Balking at Fees
Alarm bells started ringing and I told her no, that my fee was payable upfront. I never heard back from her. And I doubt I would have gotten this booking even if I had given her an itinerary upfront.
This was a lesson I learned quickly as travel became easier to book online. I once provided a preliminary itinerary for a prospective client who then booked it all online to save a rather small amount of money. Since then, I have charged planning fees when arranging custom trips and do not offer a preliminary itinerary beforehand.
No Apologies
As online travel booking sites proliferated, I was challenged to find a way in which to present my services as worth the extra cost clients incurred by booking through me. I learned not to be apologetic when discussing my fees. I stress my knowledge, my expertise and my willingness to be available during off-hours travel emergencies.
All agents need to develop sound strategies for talking with clients who think the Internet offers a better value. Presenting yourself with no apologies, and then following up with excellent service, will provide you with lifetime clients.
For more Travel Agent News
More by Claire Schoeder
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS