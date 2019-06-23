Knowing Where You’re Going
This is the 10th in a series of columns that describe each of the “12 Keys to Success” by @BizPrivy on Pinterest.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Jennifer Doncsecz
It’s been said that a vision without a plan is simply a dream. Dreamers are often stuck in their thoughts without any agenda or direction. Having a vision is one thing, and taking action is another. On the road to success, dreams and visions require a direction and strategy to execute. Biz Privy’s fifth Key to Success is “Have a clear sense of direction.”
Strategic Outline
Having a goal or a creative idea that you’re passionate about requires that you develop a strategic outline and then implement it. That strategy becomes a road map and without it, you’ll be lost. With a clear sense of direction and a road map in hand, you know where you’re going. Making progress toward your goals is easier because the pathway is unquestionably set before you.
While navigating toward your objective, you may encounter distractions and problems. Regardless of what’s going on in the world or what challenges present themselves, a clear sense of direction provides you with the “what” and “why” of your goals.
Communicating Objectives
Clear direction is also passed along to those around you and those you lead. When you know where you’re going and how to get there, communicating your objectives and expectations plainly and openly will also paint a picture that the entire organization can follow.
By having a clear direction, you’re not only aspirational but also inspirational. Those following you understand where the company is heading and what they need to do to reach the goals together. The more people at your side who aim to reach the principal objective, the greater the momentum.
A Key to Action
Knowing where you’re going is a powerful way to stay focused and motivate yourself in reaching for success. Having a clear direction is key to action. You have to see the path, literally and figuratively, in order to achieve your goals. As President John F. Kennedy said, “Efforts and courage are not enough without purpose and direction.”
For more Travel Agent News
More by Jennifer Doncsecz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS