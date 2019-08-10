Kudos to Weddings & Honeymoon Expo Sponsors!
Join in the virtual digital expo for Weddings & Honeymoons Expo on Sept.18 and 19.
Thanks to AMResorts and Oasis Hotels & Resorts for signing on as Platinum Sponsors of the digital Weddings & Honeymoons Expo Sept.18 and 19. The expo takes place live from 2 to 5 p.m. Eastern time on those days and will be available on-demand for 30 days after.
AMResorts
Part of Apple Leisure Group, AMResorts brands include boutique haven Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts, adults-only Secrets Resorts & Spas, high-energy adults-only Breathless Resorts & Spas, family-friendly Dreams Resorts & Spas, multi-generational Now Resorts & Spas, spirited-traveler Reflect Resorts & Spas and fun-filled Sunscape Resorts & Spas.
Oasis Hotels & Resorts
Oasis Hotels & Resorts offers Mexican vacations at beachfront and city-centric resorts in Cancun and Tulum, on the Riviera Maya. Oasis properties have large swimming pools, children’s clubs, tennis and golf, full-service spas, day and nighttime activities and entertainment, international dining options and meeting facilities.
Eclectic Supplier Roster
Also participating in the Weddings & Honeymoons Expo are the Dominican Republic, known for popular beach resorts and culture; Palladium Hotel Group, which recently introduced the Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa and the adjoining TRS Coral Hotel; Palace Resorts, which operates 10 properties in Mexico and Jamaica; Hilton Resorts, which will promote its all-inclusive properties operated by Playa Hotels & Resorts; and Melody Maker Cancun, an entertainment-focused property.
Other participants are Be Live Hotels, which operates a variety of properties that appeal to different clients; Florida’s Historic Coast, which encompasses destination wedding and honeymoon venues in St. Augustine & Ponte Vedra Beach; and the Destination Wedding & Honeymoon Specialists Association (DWHSA), a network of romance travel specialists.
Virtual Trade Show
The digital Weddings & Honeymoons Expo lets you visit a trade show virtually! It’s like a real trade show, but you use your laptop or tablet and digitally explore the booths at the exhibition floor, chat with suppliers, collect brochures, watch webinars and videos with experienced agents, and try to win prizes—at no cost to you and no time out of the office! Register at VirtualTravelEvents.com.
The next digital trade show is the Luxury Travel Expo on Nov. 13 and 14. Suppliers interested in becoming a sponsor should contact Maura Lee Byrne at 856-505-1451 or mbyrne@travalliance.com.
