Las Vegas Luxury at Park MGM
Look no further than the Park MGM to tick all the boxes on your client’s wishlist
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Lauren Bowman
Overwhelmed by the sheer number of luxury hotel options on the Las Vegas Strip? Look no further than the Park MGM to tick all the boxes on your client’s wishlist. The hotel especially attracts those interested in premium entertainment, iconic restaurants and proximity to all the must-see attractions.
Matching Clients to Accommodations
Park MGM in Las Vegas accommodates more than 2,700 guests in 20 room categories with rates ranging from the low $100s to $400s depending on the time of year and day of the week. Friday and Saturday nights are always at a premium.
What’s Included
The nightly rate includes only the room. There is an additional resort fee of $37 plus tax per room, per night. The fee includes Internet access property-wide (both in-room and in public spaces), fitness center access for those aged 18 and up, notary service, airline boarding pass printing, and unlimited local and toll-free calls. If there are more than two people per room, an additional occupant charge of $35 plus tax will also be charged per occupant, per night.
Best Entertainment
Park MGM hosts a rotating residency of entertainers at the Park Theater. Currently, the list of headliners includes Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Aerosmith and Janet Jackson. Park MGM is also just steps away from T-Mobile Arena, where NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights play.
What’s for Dinner?
Park MGM has an array of restaurants, including Eataly, an Italian marketplace with seven mini-restaurants – travelers can grab a charcuterie board, an order of meatballs or a prime rib panini. Other restaurants include a French steakhouse named Bavette’s Steakhouse & Bar, an Asian noodle shop called La La Noodle and the exclusive NoMad Bar at the top of Park MGM. The Juniper Cocktail Lounge outside the casino floor specializes in gin cocktails and drinks infused with flavored smoke or cotton candy.
Public Areas
Like all good Vegas hotels, the Park MGM has a first-class casino with a wide range of games, including craps tables, roulette and slot machines at multiple price points. The resort has three swimming pool areas where guests can rent private cabanas. The hotel also has a spa and salon.
Insider Booking Tips
For clients who want a nightlife experience without the club atmosphere, recommend the Juniper Cocktail Lounge. There are no coffee machines in the rooms, but there is a selection of coffee places on site. Many choose the tried-and-true Starbucks, but you should recommend they bypass the crowds and head for Eataly, where there is a true Italian bistro with a delicious variety of pastries. Gamblers can expect a crowded casino floor during peak times – especially when events at T-Mobile Arena let out.
Key Selling Points
Location, location, location. The Park MGM is situated perfectly on the Vegas strip. It’s mere minutes from the airport, a short walk to the iconic Bellagio fountain, and steps from the T-Mobile Arena. But travelers don’t need to leave the hotel to hit all the Vegas highlights – shows from headliners, gambling, themed restaurants and swanky lounges. For an even more luxurious experience, NoMad is a 293-room hotel-within-a-hotel on the top four floors of Park MGM. It offers European flair, exclusive amenities and VIP treatment. Clients who stay through the weekend can partake in NoMad’s JEMAA pool party, where reservations are required. NoMad Restaurant is open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday; NoMad Bar serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as shareable snacks and a selection of classic cocktails; and Sunday features a Jazz Brunch.
Agent Assistance
MGM Resorts offer travel agents 10 percent commission for all bookings by completing the IATA field during the online booking process, as well as discounts for travel agents staying at one of its properties just by showing their ID at the front desk. Agents can call 855-788-6775 for more details.
Just the Facts
- Resort Company: MGM Resorts International
- Hotel Name: Park MGM
- Size: 2,700 rooms in Park MGM, 293 in NoMad Las Vegas on the top four floors
- Year Opened: Opened as Monte Carlo 22 years ago. After a $600 million renovation, Park MGM fully opened in December 2018.
- Facilities: Ten restaurants, plus seven mini-restaurants within Eataly’s marketplace, one speakeasy nightclub, two cocktail lounges, three pools at Park MGM and one pool at NoMad. Thisisthefirst MGM Resorts property without a traditional front desk; check-in is mobile or at a kiosk. Park Theater opened in 2016. The 100,000-square-foot casino is newly renovated with new technology.
- Base Commission: 10 percent Contact: parkmgm.com | 888-529-4828 reservations
For more Travel Agent News
More by Lauren Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS