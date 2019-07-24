Learn About Romance When and Where You Want
Attend the digital Weddings & Honeymoons Expo, Sept. 18-19, live from 2 to 5 p.m.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent
Do you want to sell more destination weddings and honeymoons—and romance travel of all kinds? If so, you must attend the digital Weddings & Honeymoons Expo, Sept. 18-19, live from 2 to 5 p.m. Eastern time on those dates and on-demand at VirtualTravelEvents.com for 30 days after.
The digital expo lets you visit a trade show floor, chat with suppliers, collect collateral, watch webinars and videos with experienced agents and try to win prizes—all without leaving your desk! Register at VirtualTravelEvents.com. The event is produced by travAlliancemedia but is made possible by the sponsors who value you and your business. AMResorts and Oasis Hotels & Resorts are the Platinum Sponsors of the digital Weddings & Honeymoons Expo.
Oasis Hotels & Resorts
Oasis offers fabulous Mexican vacations at resorts in Cancun and Tulum on the Riviera Maya. With stunning beachfront or convenient city-centric locations, Oasis properties have large swimming pools, children’s clubs, tennis and golf, full-service spas, day and nighttime activities and entertainment, international dining options and meetings facilities.
AMResorts
Part of Apple Leisure Group, AMResorts brands are boutique haven Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts, adults-only Secrets Resorts & Spas, high-energy, adults-only Breathless Resorts & Spas, family-friendly Dreams Resorts & Spas, multigenerational Now Resorts & Spas, spirited traveler Reflect Resort & Spas and fun-filled Sunscape Resorts & Spas.
Meet the Other Suppliers
Also participating in the Weddings & Honeymoons Expo are: Be Live Hotels, which operates a variety of properties that appeal to different demographics; Florida’s Historic Coast, which encompasses destination wedding and honeymoon venues in St. Augustine & Ponte Vedra Beach; and the Destination Wedding & Honeymoon Specialists Association (DWHSA), a network of romance travel specialists.
Other participants are the Dominican Republic, known for beautiful beaches and fascinating culture; Palladium Hotel Group, which recently introduced the Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa and the adjoining TRS Coral Hotel; Palace Resorts, with 10 properties on prime beachfront locations in Mexico and Jamaica; Hilton Resorts, which will promote its all-inclusive properties operated by Playa Hotels & Resorts; and Melody Maker Cancun, an entertainment-focused property.
Luxury Expo
The next digital trade show is the Luxury Travel Expo, Nov. 13-14. Suppliers interested in becoming sponsors should contact Maura Lee Byrne at 856-505-1451 or mbyrne@travalliance.com.
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS