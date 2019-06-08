Learn How to Sell Groups and Family Travel!
Join this digital event to enhance your knowledge about group and family travel.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent
Do you want to sell more groups and family travel? Give yourself a head start by visiting the Selling Groups and Family Travel Expo scheduled for June 12 and 13 at 2 to 5 p.m. Eastern Time. Register at VirtualTravelEvents.com.
This event is made possible by travAlliancemedia and the generous sponsorships of companies devoted to working with you.
Platinum Sponsors
You’ll learn more about the Platinum Sponsors—Vantage Deluxe World Travel, Hotel Xcaret Mexico and Oasis Hotels & Resorts.
Vantage Deluxe World Travel is a deluxe tour operator that has curated river and small-ship ocean cruises, land adventures, safaris, and family and culinary journeys since 1983.
In 2019, Vantage is adding Cornell University-trained concierges for customer service and focusing on independent travelers with solo-friendly cruise departures and solo-only land adventures. While vantage already has solo cabins on its riverboats, it will debut additional supplement-free solo cabins with French balconies aboard its fleet in 2020.
Hotel Xcaret Mexico, as part of its “all-fun inclusive” experience, includes free unlimited entrance to all Experiencias Xcaret Parks with a hotel stay.
Oasis Hotels & Resorts operates a collection of all-inclusive resorts in Cancun—including a new one opening in November—with different concepts catering to a variety of clients. It also has two downtown Cancun hotels catering to business travelers.
Gold Sponsors
The Gold Sponsors are RIU Hotels & Resorts and Palace Resorts. RIU now has 93 hotels in 19 countries, which welcome over 4 million guests a year. Palace Resorts operates 10 properties in Mexico and Jamaica that feature prime beachfront locations, contemporary design and tech-enabled accommodations.
Silver Sponsors
Also participating as Silver Sponsors are Barceló Hotel Group, Panama Jack Resorts, Be Live Hotels, Sonoma County, South Seas Island Resort on Captiva Island and Florida’s Paradise Coast (Naples, Marco Island and Everglades).
The next digital event is the Weddings & Honeymoons Expo on Sept. 18 and 19. Suppliers interested in participating should contact Maura Lee Byrne at 856-505-1451 or mbyrne@travalliance.com.
