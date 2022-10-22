Learn to Sell Resplendent Guanajuato State to Culturally Curious Clients
The Guanajuato Travel Specialist program at Travel Agent Academy captures what you need to know about this destination.
Travel Agent Linda Truilo
Not far from the U.S. is a prosperous region of Mexico filled with artistic charm, a fierce history of independence, a culinary tradition all its own and quaint villages perched on mountainsides or bordering fields of agave, lavender and strawberries. Learning about the offerings of Guanajuato State will not only expand your expertise on the perennially popular travel destination of Mexico, but also prepare you to offer inspiring recommendations for your culturally curious clients.
The Guanajuato Travel Specialist program at Travel Agent Academy captures the spirit and many facets of a region that fulfilled the New World’s promise of wealth and was rewarded by Spanish silver-mining barons with many architectural gems, including elegant plazas, Moorish-style theaters and churches steeped in Baroque and Churrigueresque finery. A uniquely Mexican culture has evolved in Guanajuato, and it forms a major focus of the destination’s training program. Following are just a few of the ways you’ll learn to position Guanajuato for your clients.
Arts Magnet
Architectural masterpieces – found in Guanajuato City and surrounding villages like San Miguel de Allende – provide dramatic settings for all sorts of ongoing performances, from symphonies to theater and dance to inclusive parades featuring folk musicians (callejoneadas). Every year, visual and performing artists come from around the world for the Cervantino International Festival, which sponsors events in over 80 locations throughout Guanajuato.
Heart of Independence
The still functioning La Valenciana Mine, situated on a silver vein discovered in 1548, offers visitors insights into Guanajuato’s source of wealth achieved through dangerous labor. Miners, including Indigenous workers, along with a local priest-turned-hero, joined the fight against Spain that led to Mexico’s independence in 1821. Their fascinating stories are told in museums like the one at Guanajuato City’s Grain Warehouse and at such monuments as El Pipila Statue, which sits atop a nearby hill affording stunning views.
Culinary Kick
The aromas of chili, wild herbs and spices emanating from clay pots will entice visitors to try the region’s wide array of specialties, from Guanajuato’s beautifully decorated signature tortillas to streetfood like Guacamayas (pork rinds with tomato dip, chili and limes). The course also details restaurants to recommend, including steakhouses and gourmet Mexican eateries.
Emerging Wine Producers
Along with food tours, you’ll be able to recommend vineyards that produce top organic wines. These vineyards use low-intervention techniques handed down by missionaries who planted grapes in Guanajuato. Go to guanajuatospecialist.com to learn about this and more!
