Learning to Pivot
You must keep grounded in the fundamentals of the service you provide and what makes you unique, and then spin on that grounded foot to see your next best move.
The past year has seen a few words jump to cliché status. "Unprecedented" may be the winner (for good reason) and when any advice is provided as to "how to survive and thrive" (another cliché), the term "pivot" seems to be the word of choice.
Until recently, pivot only had one meaning for me, which corresponds to its dictionary definition: A movement in which the player holding the ball may move in any direction with one foot, while keeping the other (the pivot foot) in contact with the floor.
This description primarily applies to basketball, which I grew up playing for hours on end.
Grounding One Foot
There are some great lessons to learn from the basketball pivot. First, it is not easy. When someone is learning to play, when they get the ball they just want to take it and run. Keeping that one foot on the ground is the hard part.
So it is in your business. You must keep grounded in the fundamentals of the service you provide and what makes you unique, and then spin on that grounded foot to see your next best move.
Choosing Wisely
While I learned to pivot masterfully, I could never do it quickly enough to be truly competitive. In business the same is true. It is not just about keeping that one foot grounded and pivoting, but doing so quickly and making the right choice when you do.
There are no rules that limit the number of pivots you can make, but the key to success is to only make a few and then follow through with your choice of action. If a basketball player makes great pivots over and over but never lets go of the ball the defense (your competition) will gain control.
Assessing Options
Pivoting allows you to look at various options but choosing the right option is what wins the game.
Make your choice and take action. Your decision and next move will be described with a related word that is, by definition, of crucial importance in relation to the development or success of something – pivotal.
