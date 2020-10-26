Los Cabos Opens VIP Summit to Agents for First Time
The Nov. 9-11 summit will be held in a digital format.
For the first time ever, the Los Cabos Tourism Board is opening its Los Cabos VIP Summit to its travel advisor partners.
And, in another first, the Nov. 9-11 summit will be held in a digital format.
"To make the VIP Summit a relevant platform for travel agents, we’ve included a day – Nov. 11 – for them to virtually visit the booths of the different destination suppliers," said Rodrigo Esponda, managing director of the Los Cabos Tourism Board.
"Agents will also benefit from the on-demand educational platform, where experts will cover different aspects of business in the destination."
Additionally, advisors can participate in one-on-one exchanges with suppliers in a platform designed for peer networking.
"Agents who are not yet Los Cabos specialists will be able to learn more about the benefits of training as a Los Cabos specialist," Esponda said, adding that they can earn points based on participation, winning gifts like room nights.
There is much to learn about. For starters, American Airlines is poised to significantly boost its service to Los Cabos.
"By December 2020, American will add new routes from Sacramento to increase the strong stance of Los Cabos in the California market," a daily direct flight from New York-JFK and service from "Austin, a route that has never been served before," Esponda said. "This establishes American as the largest air carrier to Los Cabos from the U.S. and shows that they trust our fast recovery."
The safety and well-being of both visitors and the local community is Los Cabos’ top priority, he said. "The Los Cabos with Care system is a seven-step system that evaluates and strictly implements health and safety protocols across the airport, transportation, accommodations, restaurants and bars, tour activities, the beach and throughout the local community."
