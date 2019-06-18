Loving What You Sell
Understanding the difference in cruise companies will help to know exactly what will work with your clients.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Mark Murphy
As is clearly evidenced in our cover story in this issue, ocean-going cruise ships come in all different shapes and sizes—which means they target different audiences. The travel advisors interviewed for the story were crystal clear on exactly what their favorite vessels’ strongest selling points are, and how to best communicate that information.
It’s safe to assume they sell what they love—but they also know that in order to sell anything you first need to know what you’re talking about.
You can start the learning process by taking advantage of the many excellent training programs cruise lines offer travel advisors, which detail their product lines and how to sell them. These companies also offer fam trips, enabling you to see for yourself the benefits of the ships and lines you are interested in specializing in.
Remember that successful salespeople understand the importance of establishing one-on-one ties with the suppliers they do business with. Make it a priority to get to know your BDMs by calling them or meeting with them face to face whenever possible.
The relationship between suppliers and agents is symbiotic, and it behooves suppliers to help you learn the strongest points of their offerings. Ask them to “sell you” their products, so to speak, and listen carefully to what they say in those pitches. You won’t be disappointed. Let them know in no uncertain terms that you want to do business with them.
Once you’ve done that you’ll be able to more seamlessly qualify prospects. Find out their likes and dislikes, which involves asking a lot of questions. Find out about their hobbies and what organizations they belong to—anything and everything that will help you make the right fit.
What kinds of trips have they taken before? Are they celebrating a milestone anniversary? Are they active or laid-back? Find out the answers. And listen carefully to what you’re being told.
It’s a sure recipe for success.
For more Travel Agent News
More by Mark Murphy
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS