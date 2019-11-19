Loyalty Is a Two-Way Street
Know your worth with suppliers as a travel agent.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Miki Taylor
We all have favorite travel industry suppliers that we gravitate to for whatever the reason—be it we just love their products, how their platform works or their excellent customer service.
Because of their “favorite” status, we tend to throw our business their way every chance we get. There is absolutely nothing wrong with this; it is really the way the world works. But it isn’t okay when our loyalty is not recognized or reciprocated.
Assess Your Returns
As this decade comes to a close, it is a great time to look back at where you have spent your clients’ dollars. Evaluate the service that you and your clients have received from your favorite suppliers and determine if loyalty is a two-way street.
Does your level of satisfaction with these suppliers balance out with the amount of business you have sent their way?
Loyalty is an Asset
If the scales are not weighing in your favor, move on. Your loyalty is an asset that many suppliers would love to have. Don’t hesitate to explore your options to create new relationships with those companies eager to capture your business.
For instance, I plan to replace a few suppliers because when push came to shove, they didn’t remedy errors and that I won’t tolerate—and you shouldn’t either.
The Value Equation
Know the worth you and your clients bring to a resort company, tour operator, cruise line, consolidator or booking platform—and don’t be afraid to take your business elsewhere if they fall short.
There are seemingly endless options to choose from in our industry, and it would behoove you to explore them. Use your past spend to showcase your loyalty and catapult yourself into a relationship that will be beneficial for both you and your clients.
