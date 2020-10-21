Luxury Leads the Way to Recovery
Privacy and exclusivity are increasingly top of mind with affluent travelers
Travel Agent Harvey Chipkin
Luxury is going to pave the way out of the pandemic for the travel industry because privacy and exclusivity appeal to coronavirus-weary vacationers, said travel advisors and suppliers.
A survey of Small Luxury Hotels of the World loyalty club members found that a majority of respondents are "Travel Ready," with nearly a third (29 percent) planning a holiday before October 2020 – and an additional 24 percent looking at getaways in the fourth quarter.
Private Jet Charters
Corroborating those findings, Deborah Director, an advisor with SmartFlyer, said she is seeing many first-class air passengers converting to private charters with two families sometimes sharing a charter.
Angela Musso of Valerie Wilson Travel International agreed that there is an increased desire to not only fly by private jet, but also charter private yachts and rent private villas – all in an effort to maintain social distancing. Traveling privately enables clients "a more tailored and customized vacation, which fits the luxury space perfectly," she said.
Vacationing Closer to Home
That desire for exclusivity and privacy extends to destinations as well. Monica Maslia of SmartFlyer said luxury ranches have become popular with affluent clients because luxury resorts near national parks are limited in number.
Musso said clients are staying closer to home, giving them an opportunity to drive to a destination in their own region, or to charter a plane to a state with a national park.
Mexico and Caribbean islands open to Americans are also seeing interest from clients who might ordinarily be traveling to Europe, she added.
Yacht Charters
Ocean Getaways, a yacht charter company, has long been active with the advisor community, said Trish Cronan, its president, noting that activity has deepened as advisors have taken a closer look at the product during the pandemic.
Education is key, she said. For instance, many advisors and their clients think of yachts as unaffordable vacation options. However, a typical price point is $3,000 per person per week, including an open bar and taxes, which is less expensive than a typical holiday on a high-end family cruise ship, Cronan said.
Private Villas
There’s no more socially distanced experience than a private villa, said Steve Lassman, vice president and general manager of Villas of Distinction. He added that because of the interest in domestic tourism the company has been adding products all over the U.S. And like yachts, villas can be affordable – especially since they are equipped with kitchens and, frequently, pools and other amenities.
Typical of efforts to meet the demand, Destination Kohler in Kohler Wis., added two private cabins to a location 10 minutes from its American Club resort hotel. Christine Loose, vice president-lodging and wellness for Kohler Co., said there is an increase in demand for private lodging options as travelers seek drive-time getaways that "balance the charm of a natural setting with access to five-star amenities."
Sales Tips
- Go online for education. Villas of Distinction will participate in a Zoom call with an advisor if there are a sufficient number of potential clients, said Steve Lassman, vice president and general manager.
- Be clear with clients about what to expect, said SmartFlyer’s Monica Maslia. For example, housekeeping even in a luxury resort might not be the same – no daily cleaning, etc.
- Take advantage of promotions like full refunds for any reason. "When our suppliers make these offers it allows clients to feel comfortable with their travel purchase when there is so much unknown right now," Maslia said.
