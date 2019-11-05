Last updated: 11:00 PM ET, Tue November 05 2019

November 2019

Luxury Travel Expo Set for Nov. 13-14

travAlliancemedia’s virtual Luxury Travel Expo will take place live Nov. 13 and 14, from 2 to 5 p.m. Eastern time.

AGENTatHOME Travel Agent

Valletta, the capital city of Malta
PHOTO: Valletta, the capital city of Malta. (Photo via Sigarru / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Mark your calendars now for travAlliancemedia’s virtual Luxury Travel Expo, which will take place live Nov. 13 and 14, from 2 to 5 p.m. Eastern time. You can participate in this free show from wherever you are, on your desktop or tablet. All you need to do is register at VirtualTravelEvents.com. Because it’s free to access, you don’t have to spend money on airfare or hotel rooms.

Malta: The Platinum Sponsor

The Platinum Sponsor of the Luxury Travel Expo is Malta, the Mediterranean archipelago that is experiencing rising tourism growth, with more expected in 2020.

Malta enjoys 300 days of sunshine a year, said Michelle Buttigieg, the Malta Tourism Authority representative in North America. Buttigieg works very closely with U.S. agents, setting up online training programs at TravelAgentAcademy.com/malta.

Malta has a wide variety of upscale and luxury accommodations, and plenty to see and do. It’s an ideal destination for clients looking for religious, LGBTQ and wellness travel. There’s plenty of recreation too, including golf, beaches, yoga, diving, rock-climbing and more. For shopping, Malta is known for mouth-blown glass vases, glass filigree jewelry and handmade lace.

Meet the Other Sponsors

Other participants include Silversea Cruises, Palladium Hotel Group, Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau, Palace Resorts, Playa Hotels & Resorts, The Excellence Collection, Riviera Nayarit, Croc’s Resort & Casino in Costa Rica, Trump Hotels and Florida’s Paradise Coast, including Naples, Marco Island and the Everglades.

Coming Soon!

Future digital travel events include the Weddings & Honeymoon Expo scheduled for Feb. 5-6, 2020. It is not too early for suppliers to sign up as sponsors for that show. Suppliers interested in becoming a sponsor or participant should contact Maura Lee Byrne at 856-505-1451 or mbyrne@travalliance.com.

