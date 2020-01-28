Make a Lasting Mark With Travel Impressions
Grow your skillset with Travel Impressions' course at Travel Agent Academy.
Whether arranging an activity-filled family reunion at a villa in Tuscany or accommodating honeymooners’ sudden change in travel plans, advisors need both extensive product knowledge and an effective toolkit to respond nimbly and wow clients. Travel Impressions (TI), which has been working exclusively with advisors for nearly 45 years, understands this.
The tour operator has cultivated not only a staggering range of product—over 1,300 destinations around the world, 30,000 tours, attractions and transfers, 250,000 hotels and resorts, and a host of villas—but also an impressive array of tools to help you expertly run and market your business and provide a level of service that inspires loyalty.
True to its motto “Your success is our destination,” TI assists advisors in meeting their goals with Travel Impressions University, an online educational program at TravelAgentAcademy.com. Here you can learn how best to leverage all of TI’s many offerings to suit your needs.
The course currently provides an overview of the company’s products, programs and social media usage, and is expanding to include three new in-depth chapters on topics of keen interest to its agent partners.
VAX 101
Learn about TI’s booking engine, VAX VacationAccess, with its stronger capabilities, among them:
—Access to more travel products
—Enhanced search tools
—Updates on the latest promotions
—Ability to modify reservations
—Seat assignment selection
—Capacity to build sales emails
—Price match requests
—Group Dashboard
What's New With TI?
Products and tools keep evolving to match travel agents’ needs. Here’s just a sampling of the many changes:
—New perks and more participating resorts in Partnership Privileges
—Comparison of itineraries side-by-side in VAX
—Access to promotions on TI’s upgraded website to close a sale on the spot
—Uplift Pay Monthly option for greater affordability
—TI360°, a one-stop-shop for marketing tools
—Expanded selection of resorts, destinations and tours
Europe In-Depth
One of many regions covered by TI, Europe is a perennial favorite. Learn about the following programs/services among many others:
—Villa Concierge
—Complex Desk for custom multi-day tours
—Partnership with Blue-Roads Touring for immersive slow travel in England, Scotland, Ireland and France
—Booking tips for transportation and tours
Ongoing Enrichment
You will find videos, links to tutorials, online resources, downloadable brochures and FAQs at Travel Impressions University. As with all Travel Agent Academy courses, after graduation, you may return anytime to access the rich assortment of materials.
