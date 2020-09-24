Making the Most Out of Social Distancing
Learning to navigate downtime during this pandemic.
Travel Agent Terry Dale
Between working from home, virtual meetings and postponed business trips, COVID-19 has demanded lifestyle changes from travel industry workers around the globe. Some have used the extra time and new circumstances to schedule online happy hours with friends, learn a different skill or just relax with family.
USTOA member executives shared positive activities that they discovered this year and will continue long after the crisis.
Arty the Art Teacher
I have become known as Arty the Art Teacher to my grandsons and nieces. Every day, I send a new creative assignment to them via video. By the end of the day, the kids send me their final project. What started as entertainment during their impromptu homeschooling has turned into hundreds of videos and beautiful creations. The daily projects have become just as much fun for me to see as they are for my grandsons and nieces to make!
Professional Development
"As my travel schedule came to a halt, I quickly began to recalibrate how to best use this new time. I realized that if I embraced it properly, it could be transformative for myself and others," said Carol Dimopoulos, president of Perillo’s Learning Journeys.
"During May, I planned a four-part webinar series for travel advisors and group leaders to showcase several destinations and the hands-on learning experiences offered in each. This type of online professional development for our travel advisor partners will continue to be a focus after the pandemic."
'Chopped', Family Style
"Our family loves food (my eldest son is an aspiring chef) and is also highly competitive. On my youngest daughter’s suggestion, we launched our own weekly ‘Chopped,’" said Tauck President Tauck Jennifer Tombaugh.
"My husband and I buy the odd mix of ingredients and give it to the kids in the early afternoon. They must use the ingredients we give them, plus anything else they can find in the house for dinner; one ingredient must be used in each dish. My particular favorite was an amazing three-course meal pulled together from oranges, tapioca, sardines, sun-dried olives, truffled green pesto and shrimp. Each week the bar is raised, and they’ve delivered!"
