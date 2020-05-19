Managing the Clock
Time management can be the single most successful—or detrimental—thing for your business.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Scott Koepf
Many sports like football and basketball are played within a specific time frame. While each sport has different rules as to the starting and stopping of "the clocks," the outcomes of the games are greatly influenced by the time constraints dictated by the rules.
Winning Versus Losing
The knowledge and understanding of the time element of these games is so important that you will often hear that a game was won or lost based on good or bad "clock management." A coach will actually be hailed as a fool or a genius based on that one element alone.
It is amazing to think that extraordinary talent, a brilliant game plan and exceptional execution could all be relegated to secondary importance if the coach’s clock management skill is not handled well.
Time Management
I believe it is exactly the same in business, and especially so in sales. You can have a fabulous personality. You can be a master of sales techniques. You can practice and role-play to near perfection. None of that will matter, however, if your clock-management ability—or as we say in sales, time management—is lacking.
The fact is we can’t manage the amount of time we are given, but we can manage what we do with it. In my 30-plus years in the business, I have come to the conclusion that the most important skill to determine success is time management.
Game Plans
There are three ways to improve your ability to maximize your time. First, study the ideas, concepts and suggestions about how to best allocate your time and energy. Second, use your calendar to add all of those suggestions into your daily routine. Lastly, just do it. All time management abilities need to become habits. Becoming proficient at using your time wisely just takes time.
You do not want to be scrambling at the end of the game, i.e., your day, month or year, and find yourself wishing you had more time.
Take a "time out" now and study, plan and create the habits you need to win!
