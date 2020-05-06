Last updated: 11:00 PM ET, Wed May 06 2020

Mastering Attention Management

How to stay focused in your new working environment.

Have you ever found yourself thinking that there aren’t enough hours in the day to get things done? Finding a strategy to maximize your productivity and GTD (Getting Things Done) can help alleviate stress and provide a more ideal work/life balance.

For years, experts have touted the benefit of time management as a strategy for productivity. For GTD, "attention management" is the key.

Attention management is defined as focusing on doing things for the right reasons by prioritizing the people and projects that matter. It requires keeping distractions at bay and intentionally focusing on a specific task.

Here are four tips for mastering attention management:

Create a Routine

You need to create a road map of what needs to be done daily. By creating a routine, you can overcome hard-to-break habits to begin to train your mind to go on autopilot. For some, this might mean starting every day with a to-do list, or perhaps reviewing your calendar or inbox and scheduling daily priorities the night before.

Don't Get Distracted

Between email notifications, phone calls and the pings that go off on our cell phones, we are constantly being confronted with seemingly endless information. Training ourselves not to be distracted requires eliminating the impulse to react when there is a ping, notification or interruption. Silencing your phone, closing your office door, logging out of social media and removing email push notification can help combat distractions.

Stay Focused

Not paying full attention to the task at hand can cause mistakes and result in work that is incomplete. Correcting errors later will require even more of your time!

Adhere to a Time Slot

Making yourself unavailable for a certain period of time on a daily basis to family, friends, coworkers clients will help you accomplish key tasks. Communicate the time slot when you will be unavailable to those around you. Adhering to that time slot is imperative.

The next time you wish there were more hours in the day, analyze how you spend your time and be cognizant of what consumes your attention.

Film producer and director George Lucas once said, "Always remember, your focus determines your reality."

