Mastering Your Mindset
Get past your mental roadblocks to reach your goals.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Dan Chappelle
Can you master the mindset of a U.S. Navy SEAL? Yes, you can!
A few years back, athletes and coaches dominated the self-help book genre. Today, former U.S. Navy SEALs are the rage. From Jocko Willink and David Goggins to retired Adm. William McRaven, their lessons of courage, leadership and perseverance are truly inspiring.
While the books written by all these Navy SEALS include tales of military exploits, they also feature common threads that we can carry over into our own lives.
Mental Roadblocks
SEAL training is physically tough, but according to the authors, the mental challenge is much more demanding. David Goggins, now an elite endurance athlete and the author of “Can’t Hurt Me,” went from a 300-pound pest exterminator to the only person to complete training as a Navy SEAL, Army Ranger and Air Force Tactical Air Control Party specialist.
As he shares in his book, when our mind tells us we are done, we have only tapped into about 40 percent of our capabilities. He asserts that we can all push past pain and fear if we learn to overcome the mental roadblocks we put in front of ourselves.
'Think and Grow Rich'
When I was a child, my grandfather gave me his 1937 original copy of Napoleon Hill’s “Think and Grow Rich.” I still have it and refer to it often. I learned early on that we get only one life to live, and what I did with it was up to me. It wasn’t easy, but I trained myself not to think about things that were outside my control—in particular, the opinion of others.
In order to stand out, we must ignore the naysayers and stay focused. Remember: It’s your life and your business, not anyone else’s.
A Common Thread
What Navy SEALS, successful entrepreneurs and top salespeople have in common is the ability to master their thoughts, stay focused on their objectives and work toward ensuring that their actions are congruent with their thoughts—because that’s what they were trained to do.
Have you trained your mind to have the focus to take the actions needed to not just reach, but blow past your own travel sales goals?
The author Joshua Medcalf said it best: “Everyone wants to be great, until it’s time to do what greatness requires.”
It’s a choice—and something to think about.
Dan Chappelle is a sales performance coach and professional business advisor. His training and consulting firm develops sales-focused business leaders and entrepreneurs in the travel industry.
For more Travel Agent News
More by Dan Chappelle
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS