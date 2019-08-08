Minding Your Mindset
Changing your mindset can increase your earning potential.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Jennifer Doncsecz
Do you believe people have the power to change who they are and how they act? It’s been said that the difference between who you are and who you want to be is what you do.
This optimistic way of thinking is called having a growth mindset. Stanford University psychologist Carol Dweck spent decades researching achievement and success, and wrote the 2012 book “Mindset: How You Can Fulfill Your Potential.”
In it, she details the differences between fixed and growth mindsets, highlighting the ways in which our lives are influenced by how we think about our talents and abilities. According to her research, having a growth mindset is essential to lifelong learning, achieving goals and career success.
Defining Mindset
A mindset is defined as a grouping of ideas that determine how people behave, how they react to challenges and their overall outlook on life. Your mindset becomes the narrative you tell yourself about who you believe you are and what you’re capable of. This story you tell yourself can inhibit change from occurring or enable new skills to grow.
The Growth Mindset
Those with a growth mindset believe that no matter what talent or skills they were born with, they can always learn new things, improve, develop better techniques and get smarter. Having a growth mindset results in a desire to work hard and a yearning to discover new things.
Beyond having a passion for learning, those with growth mindsets are also more resilient, persevering when faced with setbacks. Furthermore, research has shown that cultivating a growth mindset can have a significant impact on career advancement.
Embracing Challenges
Methods to mastering this mindset include embracing challenges, asking for feedback and learning from criticism, focusing on the process instead of the end result, learning from the success of others and welcoming opportunities to learn new things.
The level of success and happiness you experience in your life is often centered around your perspective. There’s power in positive thinking. Your mindset plays a critical role in how you cope with life’s challenges. It can affect the way you think about everything.
Believing in the power of a growth mindset is the first step in adjusting your outlook. Buddha described mindset best when he said: “The mind is everything. What you think, you become.”
