Multigenerational Getaways
How to help clients expand from a family vacation to a multigenerational vacation.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Mark Murphy
It’s always great when you can turn a trip with one or two travelers into a small group. This happens many times with those who turn an annual getaway with just their nuclear family into a much larger multigenerational vacation.
It can come about organically, as it did with my wife and me when our kids were very young. We needed to get away and opted for a cruise out of New York to Bermuda. Our daughter was only four months old and our son was in his terrible twos, so we called in reinforcements—the two grandmas!
We wanted to leave the kids with them at different times, giving us some much needed time to sleep and relax. What we didn’t count on was my mother gambling 24/7, as she was prone to do at the time. It was the first multigenerational trip I ever took, and I learned a key thing: Don’t trust Mom to watch the kids if there’s a casino nearby!
With that said, it opened my eyes to why multigenerational vacations continue to grow in popularity. In my case, it was a way to relax and spend time with my wife, not necessarily my mother or mother-in-law. I also wanted to be able to enjoy the kids, but hand them off at times.
For others, it is the grandparents who are springing for the trip and inviting the kids and grandkids along with them.
Your job is to figure out who is going to be the key driver in the initial outreach to plan a multigenerational vacation. Will it be the mother or father with the young kids? Is it the grandparents on one side or the other? Is it a sibling or a cousin connected to a larger family nucleus? You have to answer these questions in order to understand how you want to approach marketing and selling this type of travel successfully.
Once you’ve made that first connection, how do you qualify the prospect and turn what could be a four-person trip into what would be considered a family reunion? Ask the right questions and make sure you affirm the answers and gain agreement along the way.
