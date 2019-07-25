Multiplying Multigenerational Sales
Industry experts offer actionable advice on how to boost your family and multigenerational business.
There’s no doubt about it—families and multigenerational groups are traveling more often, domestically and overseas. You’re missing out if you don’t actively seek to book this segment. To help you increase your family and multigenerational business, we asked a top travel advisor and several industry executives for advice you can put into action right away.
The Agent Perspective
Don’t underestimate the role or the decision-making power that grandparents have where multigenerational trips are concerned, said Kacie Darden of Blue Pineapple Travel in Marietta, Ga. “I would say that typically a mom approaches me, but the grandparents are the ones paying,” she said. Multigenerational trips typically comprise 10 to 20 clients, which can seem like an insurmountable number to effectively qualify all at once, she added.
Darden suggested starting with the “must-haves” by finding out the one attribute of the vacation each client cherishes the most. She recently booked a multi-generational trip and discovered the grandparents were huge tennis fans. “I had to refocus my searches and see if the hotel I was putting them at had a great tennis program.” The hotel did not, so Darden changed the clients’ accommodations.
She also suggested getting email information from everyone involved to make sure every client’s needs or requests are met. Darden said hotels with connecting rooms are vital for multigenerational travel, while villas, particularly those offering in-room dining services that spare families cooking duties, are another great accommodations type for this form of vacation.
As for destinations that have a great villa product for this clientele, Darden suggested agents look to the Caribbean, specifically St. Barts and Anguilla.
“One of the other things people sometimes don’t realize is that there could be people on a multigenerational trip who don’t have kids,” she said. “It could be uncles and aunts who have no children and might have a little more energy. So, for these clients, you need to perhaps find a hotel that has an adults-only area and also a child-friendly area.”
Darden pointed to the Finest Playa Mujeres in Mexico and the Fairmont Kea Lani, Maui, as a pair of resorts that offer both types of areas successfully.
Selling Cruises
Cruise vacations are a natural fit for families and multigenerational groups, but it still takes a proactive approach and a dedicated strategy to generate business. Adolfo Perez, Carnival Cruise Line’s senior vice president of sales and trade marketing, shared some advice with AGENTatHOME.
“Education is one of the most important things I can recommend. It’s important to really understand the family product that all the lines sell,” Perez said. “At Carnival, we have a partnership with Dr. Seuss, Camp Ocean, teen programs and babysitting. We have water parks, the SkyRide and a new roller coaster coming. Agents need to keep up with all the developments.”
While kid-friendly adventures and activities are key, agents also need to know what there is for adults to do on the ship. “Keep in mind that with so many kids’ activities, family cruises can offer a lot of ‘me’ time for the parents and grandparents. Lines recognize this and have created adults-only areas,” Perez said.
“Carnival has Serenity, which is an adults-only retreat. We have the Punchliner Comedy Club, where some of our shows are for a mature audience. On the Carnival Panorama [debuting in December], we have an indoor trampoline for the kids. The parents can learn to cook at our new culinary lab while the kids are at the trampoline park.”
He suggested that agents be proactive in expanding potential family groups. “If you have a family of four traveling, ask if they’ve considered bringing the grandparents,” he said. “It will mean extra sets of hands to help with the kids. And cruising is such a great way to bring people together.”
Recognizing the potential of multigenerational groups, lines have rolled out flexible accommodation categories. Adjoining staterooms are more commonplace, as are suites that can be configured to add rooms for children or grandparents. Starting with the Carnival Vista, Carnival added Family Harbor Suites that can accommodate up to five people and have their own concierge and private lounge.
“If you really want to see results, create a family travel section on your Facebook page. Have your clients post pictures of their travel experiences and write up reviews,” Perez said. “If you put a picture of a kid on a cruise, you’ll get tons of likes. Agents who can engage potential clients are well on their way to success.”
Selling Theme Parks
Robyn Ryan, senior director of travel industry sales at the Universal Orlando Resort, recommended travel agents create customized packages to enhance the value of vacations at Universal Orlando.
“You can customize your client’s family vacation needs, which include everything from choosing the park ticket type to dining plans to other add-ons that best suit their family,” Ryan said. “For instance, you can mix and match ticket products for different lengths of stay and visit type: two-day, three-day, three-park, with Universal Express,” Ryan said. “You can [also] select a different ticket type for each member of the family all in the same reservation, as well as adding a Universal Dining plan.”
Ryan added that agents should seek to match their clients to the right hotel within the Universal Orlando Resort. Hotels are available for “every style and budget,” and guests receive exclusive benefits including early admission to theme parks and complimentary resort-wide transportation. The company offers more two-bedroom suites at its newest hotel, Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn & Suites.
To determine how to best serve the specific needs of multigenerational groups and families, Ryan advised asking open-ended questions such as, “What is your family most looking forward to seeing and doing while visiting Universal Orlando?” Universal Orlando offers programs and tools to help agents effectively sell vacations at the resort. “These tools include dedicated training, which is designed to be a travel agent’s main resource for learning about all the fun and excitement Universal Orlando has to offer,” she said. A library of sales tools including a social media toolkit and destination brochure is located on the dedicated Universal Partner Community.
Selling Tours
The multigenerational market continues to grow because consumers are realizing they don’t need to sacrifice luxury amenities and gourmet dining to accommodate the interests of younger travelers—and vice versa, according to Scott Wiseman, president of Travel Impressions. Multigen bookings might be more complicated than travel for, say, a couple—again presenting an opportunity for travel advisors, said Wiseman.
Coordinating departures from multiple gateways creates logistical difficulties, as does planning itineraries and activities that are trusted and vetted. The good news, said Wiseman, is that multigen groups are a lot easier to deal with if a savvy agent is working with Travel Impressions, which offers simplification tools like a new Groups Dashboard in VAX VacationAccess.
It is no longer necessary for a travel advisor to speak to a live representative in Travel Impressions’ groups department to accomplish every little task. Just about everything from room updates to date changes can be self-managed in an intuitive, userfriendly system that helps streamline the planning process and provides flexible capabilities for payments and surcharges.
With VAX, agents have everything they need in one place—from car rental to add-on tours that can help maximize the commissionable portion of the client’s overall spend. Travel Impressions offers a number of perks for groups—a combination of reduced rates, free stays and/or meals for kids, complimentary upgrades and more. With the introduction last year of Flex Groups, the operator can offer considerable benefits to room blocks of as few as five.
It also participates in programs like ALG Kids Conciergee with Azul Beach Resorts and the Nickelodeon Experience with Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts, both of which feature a robust array of programs and perks for children.
