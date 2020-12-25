My Five New Year’s Resolutions
What I learned this year and plan to carry over into years to come.
This year has been a personal and professional challenge for everyone in the travel industry. Let’s bring the lessons of 2020 into 2021, with the hopes that the New Year also brings good fortune. Our tour operator and associate members, and you, our valued travel partners, certainly have earned it.
That said, there have been some valuable lessons learned.
Here are five of my New Year’s resolutions as we head into 2021.
Keep Traveling With Confidence
Tour operators have adopted new safety measures and offered enhanced services to prepare for exploration with their guests. USTOA has released a set of health and sanitization TOURCARE Guidelines specifically for tour operators. I will continue to travel safely and with confidence in the New Year.
Just Say No to the News Cycle
There’s a balance between staying well informed and being consumed by the news. I plan to put my phone away and turn the TV off more often to avoid "news fatigue." Relaxation and self-care are important to stay balanced in 2021.
Be Comfortable With the Unknown
Although we can all do our best to make knowledgeable predictions and monitor our situations, we also have to be comfortable with the unknown. This means staying nimble and adapting to ever-changing circumstances.
Continue to Wear a Mask
It’s important to stay diligent and wear a mask in public and especially when traveling. Everyone can do their part to keep others safe. This is a habit that I’ll take with me well into 2021.
Strengthen Relationships
Between virtual meetings and socially distanced interactions, there are new ways to connect with our families, coworkers and friends in the industry. I have become Arty the Art Teacher to my grandsons and nieces, where I send a new creative assignment to them each day via video and receive a final art project from them each day. Virtual happy hours with USTOA members and Zoom meetings with partners will continue to be a weekly priority.
Good riddance to 2020 and Happy New Year from USTOA! Wishing you all the health and happiness in the world.
