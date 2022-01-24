New Beginnings
This January means a little more to all of us in the travel space. It is a new beginning and a new start to helping people experience the world and create unforgettable travel experiences.
Travel Agent Drew Daly
Happy New Year! Bring on 2022! I hope you all had a wonderful holiday season with your loved ones. How many of you are as excited as I am for this New Year? I don’t know about you, but I am ready for 2022. Well, at least I feel prepared for it.
With every new year that comes upon us it always brings a fresh start and a new beginning. Historically, people set specific targets, goals and resolutions for the coming year and let go of the hurdles from the previous year.
List Your Goals
It is imperative that you have a plan for the upcoming year to take advantage of all the opportunities that will present themselves. List a few goals that you want to achieve in your business. Maybe it is to sell X dollars more than in 2019 – maybe it is to experience a new product, so you are more educated. It might even be taking a new class to better yourself and become more of an expert.
Take Action
The best news is that you decide what you want to do for your business. Sure, you can get ideas from other people, but the plan is only going to work if you create it and then take action with it.
Here are a few tips to take into consideration when putting your plan together:
– What products do you want to focus on?
– How much sales do you want to achieve?
– Who are you going to target?
– What are you passionate about?
It always helps to focus on something that sparks joy – your passion. Maybe you love fitness, crafts, golf, etc. When you focus on your passion, your energy is more enthusiastic, and customers will want to do business with you.
Be Prepared
My wish for 2022 for all of you is that you are prepared to take advantage of every opportunity that comes on your journey.
I wish all of you an abundance of sales and bookings. Let’s get traveling!
