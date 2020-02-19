New Decade, New Year, New Office!
Refreshing your office and decluttering can lead to a more focused approach to your work.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Miki Taylor
January is a great time to refresh many parts of your life and business—and that includes your home office. How many of you have thought about finding new ways to make your office space more functional and more comfortable?
Whether your home office is a separate room or a small nook, it is where you spend the majority of your time and make the magic happen for your clients. Your home office plays an integral part in how you conduct business and also has an effect on your health and happiness—which is why it’s so important to refresh it.
Making even the smallest of changes can boost your mood and make you excited to start each day. Whether it is a small change or a complete overhaul, your office/nook needs to be refreshed.
Don’t know where to begin? These tips can provide a great starting point:
Rethink Your Office Space
Rearrange the furniture for a new view from your desk. Make sure the layout of your office and desk allows for efficiency, keeping everything you need throughout the day within arm’s reach. Hang your vision board where it can easily be seen while working. Add or change the travel posters with destinations you truly love to sell. If you don’t own one, buy a globe. Every travel advisor’s home office should have one.
Declutter and Consolidate
Throw away outdated and unneeded brochures. Organize your brochures, travel books and magazines on a bookshelf so you can access them more easily.
Focus on Comfort
Add a fresh coat of paint in a new color. Purchasing a new desk or chair along with a travel-inspired blanket can work magic when it gets a little chilly.
For more Travel Agent News
More by Miki Taylor
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS