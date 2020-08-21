New TOURCARE Guidelines for Tour Operators
USTOA has announced new guidelines to help ensure the health and safety of all.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Terry Dale
One of the greatest challenges we all face at this moment is instilling confidence in consumers – including your clients – to travel again. To that end, USTOA collaborated with our counterparts at the Canadian Association of Tour Operators and the European Tourism Association to establish TOURCARE Guidelines for Tour Operators.
Designed to inspire consumer confidence and ensure exceptional travel experiences, these recommended procedures for tour operators provide protection for travelers against the transmission of COVID-19.
Ensuring Health and Safety
A tour is a complicated travel product, and the TOURCARE Guidelines offer direction for tour operators across all touchpoints of a trip to ensure that health and sanitization protections are in place for each stakeholder and the communities visited. Sanitization procedures recommended are those issued by the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control, the European Centre for Disease Control, the Public Health Agency of Canada and local governmental health authorities.
Staff Training
The guidelines include measures for training and sanitization for staff in contact with passengers while traveling, such as outfitting each with appropriate personal protection equipment and promoting physical distancing.
Tour operators are encouraged to work with suppliers who comply with local health and government authority requirements, as well as employ touch-less solutions for ticketing and processing wherever possible.
Because travel is a shared experience, passengers, too, have certain responsibilities. TOURCARE Guidelines recommend that tour operators ask passengers to disclose their COVID-19 exposure prior to departure and agree to adhere to all recommended and required health and sanitization procedures including wearing of masks, gloves, and social distancing where appropriate.
The Mark of Compliance
Each association has shared the TOURCARE Guidelines with all tour operator members, along with the "TC" logo as a mark of compliance to display on websites and other communication with suppliers, passengers and travel advisors.
Tour products involve many different variables that are under the watchful eye of the tour operator, yet not every element fully under their control.
The TOURCARE Guidelines will help our tour operator members fulfill their mission to safeguard the health and wellbeing of their passengers while continuing to provide exceptional travel experiences in destinations around the world.
Visit ustoa.com/covid19/tour-careguidelines for the full set of TOURCARE Guidelines.
Comments
