On a Mission
Why you should re-evaluate your mission statement and not just your goals periodically.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Jennifer Doncsecz
It’s been said that stress is the result of working hard for something you don’t believe in while passion is the result of working hard for something you do believe in.
Putting in long hours for something you’d rather not be doing can cause mounds of stress. However, those who seem to handle long hours without complaint, or are enthusiastic despite their workload, are thought to be passionate in the belief that they’re working toward something that’s very important.
A 'Just Cause'
This optimistic belief is often referred to as following one’s purpose or being on a mission, which requires working for a “just cause.” This is vital because being on a mission often entails sacrifice. A “just cause” results in knowing that the hard work is worthwhile, which shifts the feeling of stress to one of fulfillment. Being guided by your mission demands a commitment to working toward something bigger than a paycheck.
Beyond Goals
Although I am a firm believer in setting goals, I realized a few years ago that goals weren’t responsible for propelling me forward. Rather, it’s the mission I am on to continually improve serving as a valued resource to clients by providing excellent service, easing their stress and helping to create incredible vacation memories.
A Sense of Purpose
My mission resulted in providing my team with a vision that we work toward on a regular basis, which also generates a sense of purpose. Since this mission doesn’t have an endpoint and isn’t based on sales numbers, the focus on raising the bar on serving the needs of others has created an environment where kind, ethical behavior and going the extra mile is the necessary standard. Finding opportunities to grow, strengthening our weaknesses and becoming better as a result keeps us focused on our mission.
As you set your strategies for 2020, it’s important to realize that goals and metrics are necessary, and should be used as a means of measuring how far you’re moving on your mission. As the author and motivational speaker Zig Ziglar said, “Outstanding people have one thing in common: an absolute sense of mission.”
For more Travel Agent News
More by Jennifer Doncsecz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS