Optimism Required for Advisors

Our role as travel advisors is to be leaders providing sage counsel to our clients who have come for help in seeing their dreams come true.
As the pandemic continues to toss the travel industry around like a badminton birdie in the wind, maintaining an optimistic view may be difficult, but it is essential for both you and your clients. Our role as travel advisors is to be leaders providing sage counsel to our clients who have come for help in seeing their dreams come true.
Here are some tips on how to remain optimistic and share that optimism with clients.
Start With a Smile
Start each morning looking in the mirror and giving yourself a smile. Then, take that smile and give it to another. Being alive is a blessing we should never take for granted.
Accentuate the Positive
When you get to the office, find something new and positive online, in your e-mails or in newsletters or magazines you read and share that with your clients as “Good News of the Day.”
Next, take a positive comment from one of your clients who returned from a recent trip and add that to your e-mail as “Positive News of the Day.”
Add Humor
Lastly, add a piece of humor; a joke, funny story or just a note that brings a smile as “Laugh of the Day.” Combine these three items into one e-mail called “Optimism Outlook” and send it to your clients.
Don’t ask for anything, and don’t send any attachments or promotions. Include a photo of yourself, but only if you are pictured with a big smile.
You are there to serve the needs of your clients. The best way to do this is with a positive outlook. You need to be honest at all times and sometimes that smacks in the face of positivity.
There are benefits for clients now. There is more space in the uncrowded venues, lower prices due to fewer vacationers, and some of the most sought-after adventures that were once waitlisted are now readily available.
And for those who want to wait and see, they get time to plan and enjoy the anticipation of fulfilling their dreams.
Optimism flows like maple syrup from the trees when you know how to tap it. Remember, it’s the optimistic advisor who catches the positive traveler.
