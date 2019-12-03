Overcoming Challenges
Focus on prospecting and fundamentals to really help your business grow.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Dan Chappelle
Recently, I asked my Facebook followers, “What is the biggest challenge standing between you and your 2020 goals?” “A lack of qualified clients” was by far the biggest challenge. This is not surprising, considering most independent contractors are responsible for sourcing their own customers.
Truth Versus Fiction
A number of folks chimed in with their opinions on how to overcome the various challenges that were posted. For many, social media is their only outside connection to fellow agents. Many of the more frequent “expert” posters have very little experience selling travel. What they do have are a lot of opinions and time to establish an online persona.
When someone says they have “a lot” of a certain type of client, sell “a lot” of a certain product, or get “a lot” of their clients via social media and other sources, you have to ask, “How much is a lot?” If you consider the average annual sales for independent contractors is only about $50,000, “a lot” really isn’t much.
Prospecting For Clients
I also asked what my Facebook followers do to find new clients. Their answers ranged from word-of-mouth and advertising in local flyers to social media and Facebook advertising. Not one mentioned any form of prospecting.
It is no wonder why so many independent contractors fail to meet their own expectations and eventually lose interest in the business.
Focusing on Fundamentals
Finding new clients is relatively easy if you actively and consistently engage in prospecting.
Travel agents are the commissioned sales force of the industry, yet we teach them how to market themselves like a much larger business instead of focusing on the fundamental skills needed to achieve success.
Until we start embracing the proactive skills that define our role as the salespeople of the travel industry, we will continue to underserve the vacationing public and leave the door open for suppliers to grow their direct sales channels.
Dan Chappelle is a sales performance coach and professional business advisor. His training and consulting firm develops sales-focused business leaders and entrepreneurs in the travel industry.
For more Travel Agent News
More by Dan Chappelle
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS