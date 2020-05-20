Painful Lessons Learned
Know how to word your future contracts and operate your business should another pandemic hit.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Jennifer Doncsecz
It’s been said that the greatest lessons are usually learned at the worst times—and from the worst mistakes. While the world will forever be changed by COVID-19, applying what we learned during this time can reshape our future as travel advisors.
After 9/11, many storefront agencies closed because they didn’t have the savings to maintain their payroll, rent and utilities. A valuable lesson learned during that time was to make sure there’s enough saved to last at least six months with no revenue to make it through any unknown global catastrophe.
Here are some lessons learned in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.
Client Agreements
Rewording terms/conditions in agreements/contracts with clients now need to include clauses that state "credits/refunds are not guaranteed due to global events or acts of God." New clauses that hold an agency harmless for a refund during these circumstances also must be included.
Travel Insurance
Reevaluate the types of travel insurance policies that are offered to clients. Although Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) policies are a great option, they don’t protect an advisor’s commission, and clients are more likely to cancel than rebook when CFAR is purchased. Most standard insurance policies don’t provide coverage for pandemics, which caused anger and resentment from clients. Policies that cover pandemics while protecting commission would be a win for agents and clients alike.
Preferred Partnerships
Tour operators that had arduous hold times, created challenges when changing reservations, didn’t allow cancellation fees to be added to protect an advisor’s commission or revoked prior agreements for co-op monies, should be removed from preferred vendor/partner lists.
Those companies that stepped up to come to the aid of travel advisors while protecting commissions should become the new standard for preferred partners.
Working Remotely
Regardless of where advisors’ offices are, implementing a plan that allows access to all of their files, and enables them to have phone calls forwarded, is key to being able to conduct business seamlessly.
The devastation created by COVID-19 on our industry can teach us lessons we didn’t think we needed to know. Learning from those lessons is crucial to protecting ourselves in the future.
