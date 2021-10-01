Panama Opens New Worlds With Authentic Travel
Panama has long encouraged visitors to take a deeper dive into its natural and cultural wonders for an authentic travel experience.
Travel Agent Linda Truilo
Panama has long encouraged visitors to take a deeper dive into its natural and cultural wonders for an authentic travel experience. With its recently revised two-chapter Panama Specialist Program at www.panamaspecialist.com, this destination at the crossroads of North and South America is making it even easier for advisors to craft trips that will open new worlds for their clients.
Many iconic sites are centered in and around the international travel hub of Panama City – from the Panama Canal to the Casco Antiguo (Old Town) to the Biomuseo, designed by architect Frank Gehry. This course not only covers must-sees such as these, but also now contains even more information to help send your adventurers to the country’s nooks and crannies, where they can visit quaint villages in the coffee-growing highlands, meet a selfgoverning indigenous community along the Caribbean coast, or get a flavor of traditional Panamanian culture not far from Pacific coast surfing beaches.
Itinerary Tools
Panama’s twisty, snakelike shape gives the country a fascinating topography, but travel planners might need help getting oriented. This course provides interactive maps offering descriptions of major eco-adventure areas together with recommended beaches on both the Pacific and Caribbean coasts.
Moreover, travel times to each destination are listed from Panama City, with tips on where drivers can catch ferries and what airports to use. If your travelers want to stay in Panama City but venture out for day trips, you can quickly determine which parks or beaches will suit their needs.
Worlds Open Up
Each map opens windows onto a wide range of experiences to be had in a variety of settings, such as:
– Hiking a volcano or visiting Geisha coffee farms in Chiriqui Province
– Sampling Afro-Caribbean cuisine in Isla Grande, with its pastel-colored cottages, white-sand beaches and centuries-old Black Christ statue in the harbor
– Shopping for textiles made by the Gunas in the San Blas Islands
– Attending festivals on Azuero Peninsula, the cradle of Panamanian folklore and home to good surf spots
– Snorkeling, diving, kayaking, hiking and wildlife-viewing at numerous parks comprising pristine beaches, tropical forests or inactive volcano craters
A City Like No Other
Panama City is the only national capital with a tropical rainforest park within its limits. It’s also home to massive skyscrapers, a vibrant historic district, archaeological remnants of a colonial past and the technological wonder of the Panama Canal.
For more Travel Agent News
More by Linda Truilo
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS