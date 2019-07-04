Passport Proficiency
How to help your clients traveling internationally.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Claire Schoeder
Recently, I witnessed a family having a heated discussion with a check-in agent at the Atlanta airport. They had neglected to get a passport for their lap child, thinking that since the child wasn’t in a seat, there would be no need for a passport.
The family did have the child’s passport card and birth certificate, but neither of those documents would allow the child on an international flight. Nothing could be done to get them on the flight that day.
Two years ago, I watched a couple being denied boarding for an international flight because their passports expired in 45 days and the country they were visiting required three months past their dates of travel.
Although the ultimate responsibility for having the correct travel documents lies with our clients, it is our job to educate them on what they need.
Breaking it Down
International air travel requires a passport book—no exceptions. U.S. passports are valid for 10 years, but I tell my clients they are good for nine and a half years. My rule is to renew a passport when it has six months left.
Many countries have rules regarding how long a visitor’s passport must be valid following their departure from that country, which vary from being valid for the length of stay to a full six months past the date travelers are scheduled to depart the country.
Passport cards are not valid for international air travel—something clearly stated on the cards themselves. I do not recommend them for clients cruising roundtrip from a U.S. destination. If clients must depart the ship in a foreign port for an emergency, a passport card will not get them on a flight home.
Helpful Websites
Alert your clients if a visa is required to enter a country. The State Department website (travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/international-travel.html) is a great source, as are individual country websites. Several airlines feature online tools to help you find passport and visa information. I use the Skyteam travel document site (skyteam.traveldoc.aero).
Children Flying Solo
Familiarize yourself with requirements for minors traveling without both parents. Some countries require such documentation as a notarized letter from a non-traveling parent or parents, allowing the child to travel with a parent/grandparent/friend. Airlines and cruise lines will tell you what documentation is needed if the minor is not from a two-parent family.
I email this information to my clients and remind them to double check it, as countries may change entry requirements. I also request copies of their passports to double-check expiration dates.
