Peace of Mind During Times of Uncertainty
Now more than ever, knowledge, expertise and a commitment to health and safety by USTOA tour operator members can provide your clients with the confidence to travel the globe.
Travel Agent Terry Dale
To coin a popular phrase, peace of mind is priceless, especially for travelers during times of uncertainty. Sometimes being thrown off-course during a trip can lead to unexpected and engaging discoveries, but more often weather, strikes, illness or other unforeseen disruptions can cause stress and confusion.
Now more than ever, knowledge, expertise and a commitment to health and safety by USTOA tour operator members can provide your clients with the confidence to travel the globe.
Immediate Assistance
How can tour operators help? Operators offer access to local hosts and representatives who can offer immediate assistance whenever an issue occurs. Between trusted travel advisor partners and tour operator representatives, there’s a committed team working on a traveler’s behalf to choreograph airport transfers, meals, excursions and accommodations – all vetted by industry professionals.
Health and Safety Guidelines
In response to the pandemic, USTOA has released a set of health and sanitization guidelines specifically for tour operators. The TOURCARE Guidelines were developed in partnership with the Canadian Association of Tour Operators and the European Tourism Association to provide uniform guidelines for our combined membership, suppliers and guests.
After all, travel is a shared experience and each part of a packaged tour should keep fellow travelers and the communities they visit safe.
USTOA members have also been approved to use the World Travel & Tourism Council’s Global Safety Stamp that recognizes companies that have adopted health and hygiene global standardized protocols, enabling consumers to experience "Safe Travels."
Adventurous Travel Options
Off-the-beaten-path travel has been an emerging trend for adventurous clients. In partnership with destination experts, operators build trips that offer unparalleled access to local hotspots and hidden gems that even more enterprising explorers may not find on their own.
This wealth of insider knowledge enables travelers to venture to unknown corners of the earth, whether on an escorted tour or a self-guided adventure.
As the ultimate protection of vacation dollars, each USTOA tour operator member participates in the $1 Million Consumer Protection Plan, a symbol that’s widely recognized by travel agents and travelers.
It offers further peace of mind that their vacation investment is protected in the event of a USTOA member bankruptcy or insolvency.
For more Travel Agent News
More by Terry Dale
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS