Pivoting to the Role of Coach

How to help your clients decide if now is a good time for them to travel.
How many times in the past few months has a client asked you to decide if they should or should not travel? It is a defining question because your response holds enormous sway.
Pre-pandemic, the job of a travel advisor was not quite as complicated as it is today. During the qualifying stage, great advisors ask great questions and are equipped to make qualified recommendations.
Anxieties and Concerns
Today, when clients ask you, "What would you do," the issues of health and safety are the primary focal points versus the quality of the food and entertainment. Because anxieties and concerns are deeply personal, it may not be in your best interest to tell them what you would do. Rather, play the role of a coach versus consultant.
To ensure they own such an important decision, here’s my advice:
- Refrain from giving a direct yes or no response unless you feel very strongly one way or the other – and can back it up with substance.
- Answer their questions with a series of questions that will help them reach a conclusion.
- Use this script: "That is an excellent question. I am glad that you and many of my clients are asking it. If I had to make this important decision, I imagine that would be something my family and I would decide together."
Before you use the script, create 10 questions. Are you waiting for me to share my 10 questions? Not gonna happen. If I gave you my top 10 questions, they might not be yours.
Getting Personal
Remember, this gets really personal. That client is hiring you, not me. Let the true you shine through! Why will this work? You are playing the role of coach.
A consultant tells a client what they need to do. A coach does not tell a client what to do but asks questions that empower them to make the choices. I believe this is your best role right now.
People hire coaches for their knowledge, experience and guidance. They pay coaches to gain clarity and perspective, not to make decisions.
Pivot to the role of coach to exceed your clients' expectations.
