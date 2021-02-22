Plan for Your Sales Resurgence With Los Cabos
A glorious desert-meets-sea destination that’s perhaps known best as a celebrity playground, Los Cabos was seeing yearly increases in visitor numbers up until the pandemic. This Pacific Coast paradise, situated at the tip of Mexico’s Baja California Sur, is well on the road to recovery as travel picks up again. And the Los Cabos Specialist program at TravelAgentAcademy.com can help you be part of the success in bringing high-end experiences to a growing market.
Los Cabos, which comprises the two anchor towns of Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo plus numerous little villages, contains both stunning natural attractions and hidden cultural gems. This program covers outdoor adventure and cultural exploration, along with key selling points for the family, wedding and meetings markets, and for special interests such as golf, spa, shopping and food, especially the farm-to-table movement.
Beautiful Visions
From the iconic Arch rising out of the waters of the Pacific Ocean and the Sea of Cortez to the dramatically contrasting desert terrain, Los Cabos is a feast for the eyes. Such beauty is well conveyed through videos, and there are plenty in this course.
They offer a clear idea of what you’re selling, whether it’s a trip for a golfer seeking stunning courses, adventurers looking for thrilling water activities like catamaran sailing, or a couple planning an underwater wedding. One video ends with newlyweds swimming through a school of confetti-like fish as they leave their ceremony.
The course will also prepare you to provide clients with insider information, not only tips like when best to go whale watching or release baby sea turtles back into the water (a must for families) but also guidance on side trips to culturally authentic sites such as these:
– El Triunfo – a historic village that flourished during the silver mining boom of the 1800s
– Mulegé – a colorful oasis town where visitors can see nearby cave paintings and rock art
To help with trip planning, the course includes information on events like surfing competitions, offroad desert races, fishing tournaments, art exhibitions, and food and wine festivals – and so much more!
