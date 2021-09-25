Planning Ahead
The best way to strategize is to review your current business plan to see where you are tracking for 2021.
Travel Agent Drew Daly
Fall is upon us and there are only a few more months left in 2021. The best way to strategize is to review your current business plan to see where you are tracking for 2021. This year has thrown us all a few curve balls and you probably had to adapt your plan along the way.
Do you have an updated business plan? Most people think a business plan is too complicated and rarely revisit it when determining their next step. As external factors and business trends change, you want to pivot to ensure you can take advantage of new opportunities.
Be Adaptable
A business plan can be a onepage overview of your goals, key product focus areas, your budget and a timeline for executing your ideas. Adding an area to track end results will help you assess the success of each item. Some things will not work and that is okay – just learn from it and adapt your execution in the future.
Execute Your Plan
Clearly, you want to ensure you are successful, but you can never eliminate all risk associated with running a business. Executing your plan is truly where the rubber hits the road. For now, I recommend focusing on holiday travel as a key area of opportunity for the remainder of 2021. People normally book travel six months in advance, and the booking window has increased.
A Holiday Focus
With more cruises returning and capacity increasing for the end of the year, the holiday season is a prime area for you to come out a winner. Review the opportunities that are available to you from your preferred suppliers so you are able to promote them.
For more Travel Agent News
More by Drew Daly
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS