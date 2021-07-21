Pre-Game Jitters
As we come out of the worst period in retail travel sales history it is like a new game is starting.
Travel Agent Scott Koepf
One affliction that crosses all sports is the anxiety that can occur before the game begins. These "jitters" come in many forms, from butterflies in the stomach to much worse.
It is sometimes hard to differentiate between the pure excitement of competing and the fear of the outcome, but if adrenaline is created and enthusiasm results, that can help an athlete perform at peak levels.
Driving Enthusiasm
Therefore, it should not be the goal to eliminate the pre-game jitters but to embrace them and channel them in a positive way. Many coaches will tell you they want their athletes to use the jitters to drive enthusiasm, but not to such a fevered pitch that they lose focus and make mistakes.
As your coach, I want to help you channel those jitters so "With so much talk of exceptional demand building up, it might seem overwhelming to figure out how to capitalize on it and deal with it if it comes flooding to you." you can be a winner in the new game. With so much talk of exceptional demand building up, it might seem overwhelming to figure out how to capitalize on it and deal with it if it comes flooding to you.
Back to Basics
So just like in sports, I am going to suggest that you focus on the basics. Develop your systems and plans so that you can manage your time efficiently. If you do not have a technology program that can help you manage your daily tasks, then now is the time to find one.
One of the few commonalities of the travel sales champions is exceptional time management. Put another way, the more you want to excel in this new game that is starting, the more you need to rely on systems to keep track of each and every opportunity.
Scripting Tasks
The more you can systematize and script out parts of your daily tasks, the more personalized and astonishing your service will be. The real winners in this game will be based on how many lifetime customers are created and the number of referrals they generate.
Use those jitters to focus on what may seem to be the mundane and those butterflies will make you soar!
