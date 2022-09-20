Press the Reset Button
Travel Agent Drew Daly
Fall is right around the corner and it’s a great time to refocus on your business. We are entering the home stretch of the year with only four months left. There’s plenty of time to press the reset button and crush those goals.
Where is your business tracking? How has your business grown thus far? What do you want to achieve by year’s end? These questions are clearly intended to help you reflect on your business and put some goals together for the remainder of the year.
Earning Opportunities
With so many positive announcements related to travel over the summer, the last part of the year is going to be filled with some tremendous earning opportunities for you.
Suppliers need your help in filling cruise ships and resorts. This is an optimal time to be a travel advisor.
Consumers are seeking out the perfect adventure that will help them break away from their reality and recharge.
Vacations provide people with so many intrinsic benefits.
Helping Clients
It really is a blessing to be able to help people find the best vacation for them. They may not really understand the true benefit the trip will provide but will be extremely grateful to you for assisting them, holding their hands and helping them get refreshed.
This time of year raises awareness that the holidays are fast approaching, and people are in the mindset of planning their upcoming holiday travel.
Start researching options and promote them to your database or post on social media. People will reach out to you and want to learn more about what is available.
Reaching Out
There are plenty of cruise opportunities available as well as land-based vacations for them to take advantage of. Now is also the time to reach out to your customers with a phone call and check in with them. Remind them of the importance of taking their vacation time and, most importantly, remind them that you are available to help them plan those vacations.
I believe you will find that pressing the reset button and refocusing on your business while helping your clients reset their buttons before the New Year will be a winning combination to round out 2022.
