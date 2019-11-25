Price Plus Perks
Learn what's available in the vacation package market and how to make the most of those offerings.
Harvey Chipkin
The time-honored vacation package market has seen significant changes as a result of technology, consumer preferences and the evolving nature of travel itself. What should travel advisors look for in today’s vacation packager? How can you get the most of what packagers offer and how can you learn what is available in the market? Executives from three major packagers provide answers and insights to these questions.
Deals—and Much More
Packaging has traditionally been about saving money and that remains a primary selling point. Because of relationships with an extensive network of hotel, airline and activity suppliers, the operator is able to procure preferential rates on rooms, flights and sightseeing tours that travelers cannot access anywhere else, said Pleasant Holidays CEO Jack Richards.
The components are then bundled, and often include added values and amenities like complimentary daily breakfast and spa discounts to create vacation packages that provide not only a better price but also a better vacation. In its largest volume destinations such as Hawaii, said Richards, Pleasant Holidays negotiates exclusive hotel rates and added values, differentiating the operator from the competition.
Agents also get access to commissionable VIP experiences for their clients, including Club Level accommodations, VIP airport lounge access, exclusive Hertz Car Rental check-in desks in Hawaii, and more.
As part of the Delta family of brands, Delta Vacations leverages its relationship with Delta Air Lines, said Kristen Molloy, director of sales. The operator offers a Vacation Price Pledge. If a travel advisor finds the same vacation for less, that price will be matched along with $50 toward a future Delta Vacations trip.
Immersive Experiences
The vacation package sector has evolved beyond the simple bulk-purchase model, as pricing is not the only factor that drives holiday decision-making. Today’s travelers want adventure, unique culinary experiences and cultural immersion, said Funjet President Ron Jacobs. Purchasing power will continue to be a vital component of packaging in order to remain competitive with OTAS, “but it’s just one piece of a much larger strategy we’re implementing to ensure the long-term viability of travel advisors,” he added.
Funjet’s Insider Circle offers clients exclusive perks when they book select hotel partners. Perks might include complimentary private airport transfers, access to an exclusive cocktail party, VIP wristbands, or a choice of a signature tour.
Differentiating Packagers
The many potential differentiators among packagers to keep in mind include the product itself, benefits to advisors and ease of booking. Richards said Pleasant Holidays’ differentiators include a U.S.-based call center and customer service teams, 95 trained reservations sales agents with an average tenure of eight years, a nationwide sales team with 19 full-time business development managers and inside sales support focused on revenue and passenger growth.
A quality packager will keep advisors up to date on what they need to know to sell their products, said Delta Vacations’ Kristen Molloy.
At Delta Vacations, differentiators include in-destination experts who can tailor just about any vacation experience, Molloy said. The company also uses tools like the Net Promoter Score to measure customer satisfaction.
Exclusive Nonstop Vacation Flights are a major Funjet differentiator, said Jacobs. These chartered flights offer attractive schedules for nonstop service where they operate and allow for additional cost savings as well as a higher agent earning potential.
Training for Agents
A quality packager will keep advisors up to date on what they need to know to sell their products. Delta Vacations was one of the first to have sales team members specifically dedicated to identifying and partnering with individual home-based agents, Molloy said. The goal, she added, is to support them throughout the sales process and to assist in developing and maintaining business. The operator also provides an on-demand monthly product update that covers changes over the past 30 days.
Funjet recognizes that each learner is unique, which is why it offers the Orientation Program – Optimize Your Bookings in VAX, Jacobs said. It provides an organized learning path that’s available on-demand whenever the agent needs it. Funjet also offers a training course through Travel Agent Academy (TravelAgent Academy.com) that enables advisors to earn CEU credits from the Travel Institute.
In its largest volume destinations such as Hawaii, Pleasant Holidays negotiates exclusive hotel rates and added values, differentiating the operator from the competition, said CEO Jack Richards.
Sales Tips
Pleasant Holidays: Most American consumers are familiar with the concept of bundling components to receive better value, product and service. Advisors should point out that the same practice they use for everything from phone service and Internet providers to auto and home insurance apply to a great vacation as well.
Delta Vacations: Through its exclusive Marketing Hub, agents can easily create free, personalized electronic and print marketing collateral with their own logo and call to action. Agents can also attend the annual Delta Vacations University, which brings together over 2,000 agents and over 200 suppliers every September.
Funjet: FunJet President Ron Jacobs said travel advisors should include specific references that demonstrate first-hand knowledge when painting an image for a client’s vacation.“You and I both know your clients receive a better overall experience and more value when they book through you,” he said.“Do they know that?”
