Promoting Your Home-Based Best Practices
Working from home is becoming the new normal, here's how to help you transition to this new environment.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Stuart Cohen
I remember when travel agents were afraid to reveal they were home-based. They worked hard to cover it up, believing that the truth could bring them down.
Lo and behold, working at home is among the biggest trending topics today. Most people are struggling at being disciplined in this new environment.
Bragging Rights
You and I, the workers who have adapted to this terrain, now have bragging rights we never thought we would have. Agents who hid it can now highlight it.
Suddenly I find myself casually coaching friends and family on home-based best practices.
To add dimension to your character as a travel professional, put the spotlight on your competence at operating an at-home business.
You will gain respect, build loyalty and attract new followers. Now is the time to increase your influence—without selling anything more than your good name.
Promote Your Skills
Don’t focus on selling products (bad timing) but rather on selling your organizational skills and disciplinary talents (good timing).
Remember—consumers don’t just buy products; they buy the people who sell them. When you fully embrace this concept you will extract yourself from the rat race entirely.
As a service to your clients, consider replacing such blogs as My Top Three Travel Tips with My Top Three Work-At-Home Tips. Make it personal and not business-oriented.
Also try this: Rather than offering a virtual presentation on smart packing strategies, make it about smart office design. Show pictures of your solutions.
Share Best Practices
Additionally, consider sharing your best practice solutions with the local chamber of commerce, television station, newspaper, small business groups, Toastmasters, etc.
People are faced with numerous new challenges. You may have the right idea at the right time.
In the post-pandemic world, you will be remembered for the great travel advisory work you’ve accomplished, as well as the great example you set as a highly competent at-home worker.
