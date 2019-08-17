Putting in Panama
Two resorts to consider for your clients looking for new golfing experiences.
When your golf clients want a new place to play, consider recommending two top resorts near Panama City. Not only are these resort courses beautifully laid out and maintained, they’re close to outstanding sightseeing, including the Panama Canal, rainforests and wildlife, and the historic heart of Panama City.
The Santa Maria
A 10-minute drive from Tocumen International Airport (PTY) and 15 minutes to the city center, The Santa Maria, a Luxury Collection Hotel & Golf Resort, opened in 2018. It features 182 guestrooms and suites with Panamanian design elements—the blankets on the beds are traditional Mola blankets, while the shelves are made of wood mined from Gatun Lake, a key link in the Panama Canal system.
The property has three restaurants, a spa, a fitness center, a pool, and meeting and event spaces.
The 18-hole, par-72 Championship Nicklaus Design course is managed by the world’s largest golf management company, Troon. It boasts great views of the Panama City skyline.
Guest Demographics
What kinds of clients stay at The Santa Maria? According to General Manager Fidel Reyes, they are typically affluent, educated middle-aged professionals, primarily from the U.S., Europe and Latin America. “They want an oasis where they can relax or golf after a day of meetings or tours, but close enough to the city to experience the metropolitan life,” Reyes said.
The Buenaventura
A bit farther from the city and on a two-mile stretch of white-sand beach is The Buenaventura Golf & Beach Resort Panama, Autograph Collection. About 80 minutes from Panama City, The Buenaventura also features an 18-hole Nicklaus Design par-72 championship golf course, designed around hundreds of corotú trees, sometimes called elephant-ear trees.
The resort has 118 guestrooms, suites and villas, all with private balconies, mini-fridges, flat-screen TVs, and coffee and tea makers. The accommodations also feature Panamanian crafts, such as handwoven traditional chunga baskets.
Features and Amenities
Other features at The Buenaventura include nine restaurants and bars, seven swimming pools, four plunge pools and two Jacuzzis, a spa and fitness center, horse stables with more than five miles of trails and an on-site chapel. There are children’s programs and a teen lounge, as well as a Wildlife Center that is home to monkeys, parrots, deer, porcupines, peacocks and more.
The majority of the guests who visit The Buenaventura are experienced travelers, said Carmen Chen, director of sales and marketing. “Our guests include adults, couples, single travelers, families and experienced golfers.”
Visit SantaMariaHotelPanama.com, thebuenaventurahotel.com.
Panama City Sightseeing
From Panama City, recommend that clients visit the Miraflores Locks, which have observation decks overlooking the locks and exhibits depicting the canal’s history.
Recommend Gamboa Tours ’“Gatun Lake Expedition” boat excursion, which passes huge cargo ships on their canal transit. The boat pulls up close alongside the Gamboa Rainforest Reserve to look for wildlife.
Suggest a visit to Casco Viejo, or Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage site that has undergone a renaissance after years of decline. A walking tour will take your clients by restored Spanish colonial buildings, cathedrals and hip eateries and rooftop bars.
For clients staying at The Buenaventura Golf & Beach Resort Panama, recommend birdwatching and a rainforest canopy tour by zip line at nearby El Valle de Antón, the archeological sites El Caño and Sitio Conte, and Ron Abuelo’s rum tasting and tour at Hacienda San Isidro.
