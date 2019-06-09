Rave Resort Reviews
Nine top-producing travel advisors share their thoughts on their favorite resorts.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Theresa Norton
When it comes to making resort recommendations to clients, would it help if the property had the stamp of approval from a fellow agent? Most likely. So we turned to top-producing agents for many of your favorite resort companies and asked them for their top choices. Then we asked an executive from that company to share their thoughts on the agents’ selections.
AIC Hotel Group
Jenni Parks, Paradise Travel Chick
UNICO 20º87º is incredibly unique, and definitely a favorite adults-only resort in Riviera Maya, Mexico. It is a perfect mix of lively and relaxing, so it’s great for couples, honeymooners, and wedding couples and their guests. The service, dining options and friendliness of the staff are simply impeccable.
UNICO truly defines all-inclusive with their unlimited inclusions, offering golf, scuba experiences, select spa treatments, tours and excursions, and salon services for only a 25 percent service fee. The view of the turquoise sea and amazing wedding packages and venues make UNICO unforgettable.
Carilis Felipe, Director of Field Sales
Despite being a relatively new brand, UNICO 20º87º has become the ideal hotel for affluent guests looking for relaxed luxury while still being immersed in the modern Mexican culture. Agents can position UNICO 20º87º as the go-to destination for an adults-only escape, multigenerational families, milestone celebrations, babymoons and even momcations.
AMResorts
Philip Banks, Legacy Travel
You can tell that when they built Secrets Cap Cana, they took some of the best features from other Secrets properties. Unlike some other resorts in the Dominican Republic, the food at this resort is very good. This property and the Zoëtry Agua have the best food I have had in the DR, and I have been to that destination many times. The rooms look great and are spacious. The beach is amazing—I was able to walk out 25 yards and the crystal-clear water was still just below my shoulders.
Jan LaPointe, Vice President of Strategic Retail Sales, North America and AMRewards
Zoëtry Agua Punta Cana sits on a 200-yard stretch of pristine beach, and is an intimate sanctuary nestled among beautifully manicured gardens with great views of the Caribbean Sea. The spa offers indigenous treatments, and guests can enjoy complimentary horseback riding along the beach, in addition to Endless Privileges inclusions.
These resorts are designed for the discerning traveler who wants to relax and recharge in a luxurious, intimate environment. Every property offers outstanding gourmet à la carte dining options, complete with organic food and beverage choices.
Atlantis Paradise Island
Amy McHugh. Dream Makers Vacation Services
We love Atlantis Paradise Island for our clients, and they are wonderful to work with. It has become so much more travel agent-friendly than years ago (kudos to them for that). Atlantis offers something for everyone—great beaches with gorgeous blue water, fun water adventures, varied cuisine, world-class entertainment and countless activities. Atlantis is definitely a destination within itself. There are a wide variety of room accommodations to meet various budgets and preferences. It is one of our go-to resorts for families.
Wendy Blaney, Chief Sales Officer
Atlantis Paradise Island is a special destination, not only because of our location—with five miles of uninterrupted, virtually private, pristine white sandy beaches—but also because of our five distinct properties, each with their own identity.
From the iconic Royal Tower to The Beach Tower and The Coral Tower to our exclusive luxury properties, The Cove and The Reef, Atlantis offers a price point and unique experience for every type of traveler—families, couples, adventure seekers and the relaxers. When agents work with their clients and learn more about their personalities, budgetary requirements, activity requests and culinary tastes, they’ll find a natural fit with Atlantis.
Couples Resorts
Lindsey Johnson, Tropics Travel
Couples Swept Away in Negril, Jamaica would be my first pick. It offers such a beautiful beach and nice calm waters, and that is hard to find. I don’t think the resort singles out any particular travelers – it can be enjoyed by all. It is a little bigger than the other Couples resorts and offers a range of rooms. The staff is excellent and food is always great!
Dean Sullivan, Chief Marketing Officer
Couples Swept Away is one of our most popular resorts with a sprawling footprint along the shore of Seven Mile Beach. We designed Couples Swept Away for privacy, intimacy and our own special brand of barefoot elegance. On any given day, than 30 percent of our guests are repeat guests and often multigenerational. Couple (pun intended) our high level of guest loyalty with one of the most lucrative travel agent incentive programs in hospitality and the result is Couples Resorts, Jamaica.
Hotel Xcaret Mexico
Lori Gold, Twil Travel
Not only is Hotel Xcaret one of, if not the most, naturally gorgeous resorts I have ever been to, but the value it provides is unmatched by any other resort in the destination. The ability to visit seven parks and to have four must-do excursions included is unique and a huge advantage.
I love that while staying at this resort you truly feel like you are in Mexico, with amazing Mexican (and other) food, top service and Mexican materials and touches in the rooms and all around the resort. This resort is perfect for clients who love exploring and immersing themselves in the destination while also appreciating luxury rooms and great food.
Francisco Gutierrez, CEO, Hotels Division of Grupo Xcaret
The target audience of Hotel Xcaret Mexico is world travelers who want to explore, experience and really get to know Mexico, while enjoying the benefits of our All-Fun Inclusive program offering world-class gastronomy and mixology, airport transfers, Wi-Fi throughout the property and complimentary access to Mexico’s best eco-parks and tours.
One of our biggest selling points is gastronomy; we offer traditional Mexican cuisine all the way from street-style tacos by the pool to modern Mexican fusion by Michelin-starred Chef Carlos Gaytan. We are especially popular with multigenerational groups. We encourage our trusted travel partners to emphasize just how versatile our unique offering is, from a romantic adults-only section to kids and teens clubs so that families who vacation together but don’t want to spend every waking hour with each other have options.
La Coleccion
Beth Taylor, The Vacation Hut/The Honeymoon Hut
I absolutely love La Colección products, especially Live Aqua Cancun, Fiesta Americana Condesa Cancun and Grand Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta.
The overall service level is so much better than most mass-market hotels and the food-and-beverage quality is also far better than most all-inclusives. This is due in part to excellent on-site general managers and menus being prepared by local chefs, not an executive chef somewhere in another country. These are the hotels I know I can send a guest to and they will come back happy and requesting to go back. The agent incentive they offer is excellent as well.
Rodrigo Formoso, Associate Director of Sales
At La Colección Resorts, we’ve developed an ample offering to encompass varying tastes when it comes to Mexico getaways. When promoting the Live Aqua brand, we like to speak to travelers looking to awaken their senses and escape the routine as those resorts incite the senses, from special aromas in the lobby to background music.
For the Fiesta Americana brand properties, we like to attend to families in the search for the perfect vacation with loved ones no matter their age. When it comes to Grand Fiesta Americana, we go all out—from over-the-top dining options to out-of-the-ordinary in-property experiences. We also cater to travelers looking for an adrenaline boost with the Explorean properties, which [offer] all-inclusive expeditions to connect with nature.
Palace Resorts
Amarjit Keshav, Give Me a Break Travel, Destination Weddings Travel Group
I read a quote once, “Be so good they can’t ignore you.” To me, this is Palace Resorts. It offers so many incentives, not only to my clients, but far surpasses any other company in offering the best travel agent incentives. Why would anyone choose to book anywhere else? My favorite family-friendly resort is the Grand at Moon Palace. It is such a fun place, from the waterpark to the entertainment and the amazing restaurants as well as service. For an adults-only, I love Le Blanc resorts in Cancun and Los Cabos.
Frank Corzo, Vice President of U.S. Field Sales
Palace Resorts has conducted countless market studies to fully understand the importance of multigenerational travel trends to ensure that we not only understand their needs but also provide a luxury product that goes beyond everyone’s expectations. This has allowed us to develop an experience that offers an unmatched level of value-driven, luxury all-inclusive in Mexico and Jamaica.
As multigenerational travel becomes increasingly popular, activities and amenities become vital. Palace Resorts offers something for every type of traveler, whether it’s spa time for mom, golf for dad, a mini spa and runway for the tinier guests, or a teens lounge for the older kids. The brand knows the importance of value-driven luxury vacations, and that’s why travel agents highly recommend our product to their clients. They are confident knowing that our brand delivers beyond expectations.
Playa Hotels & Resorts
Dave and Kim Cook, Love to Travel
We have always been impressed with the Playa Hotels & Resorts properties. While it’s difficult to pick a favorite, Hyatt Ziva Cancun would be at the top of the list. This resort is a great option for families and destination weddings. It starts with a perfect location that is close to the airport and close to all that Cancun has to offer, yet has a private feel due to how it is positioned on the lighthouse point.
It has great dining options, multiple pools, multiple bars, a beautiful spa, great fitness center and much more. Our clients really enjoy having access to the famous Cancun beach on one side of the resort and on the other side a more private beach that features typically calm water perfect for swimming and water sports.
Kevin Froemming, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer
Hyatt Ziva Cancun has been a fan-favorite among both travel agents and their clients since the resort opened in late 2015. Known for its innovative approach, the resort is continuously reinventing the guest experience. Teens have an opportunity to enjoy a brand-new teen zone, rock climbing wall and basketball courts; kids are learning basic culinary skills during pizza-making classes at Lorenzo’s; and parents enjoy back-of-the-house tours learning more about what it takes to run a hotel.
It also has 16 restaurants, lounges and bars, and a robust entertainment schedule. A lot of resorts in the region talk the talk but Hyatt Ziva Cancun does a stellar job at delivering a product that travel agents can truly be excited about.
Sandals
Wanda Keefer, All Seasons Vacations
My No. 1 favorite resort is Sandals Emerald Bay on Great Exuma, Bahamas. It’s a more laid-back resort with easy access from the airport. The management is top notch and the staff is amazing. It has beautiful blue water and powder sand, and different types of dining options as well.
The clients I send there are golfers, people who want pampering in the spa, or those looking for true relaxation and are beach lovers as well. There are quiet pools and places to just take a stroll around the property. If your clients need to get away from work or life in general, it’s a great place to disconnect.
Gary Sadler, Senior Vice President of Sales, Unique Vacations Inc., Sandals Resorts International sales and marketing
Sandals Emerald Bay resort combines luxury with the easy-going nature of the Bahamian Out Islands. Couples can walk along one of the best beaches—if not the best beach—in the Caribbean without any interruptions. They will feel like they are the only ones there!
When it comes to positioning Sandals Emerald Bay, I recommend focusing on the resort’s exotic location and unique excursions, including swimming with the famous Exuma pigs; incredible dining offerings, including 11 restaurants for only 249 rooms; and the Greg Norman-designed golf course, which is one of the best in the Caribbean, featuring a coastal back-nine you’ll never forget.
