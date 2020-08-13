Recalculate!
Know when to pause and re-evaluate your business plan.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Stuart Cohen
My Garmin GPS device loved saying "recalculating" to me. If making U-turns were an Olympic sport, I’d take Gold!
On the road, making random turns, ignoring construction and traffic signs, and discounting what a GPS device suggests are usually not wise choices. Although you’ll eventually find your destination it may take considerably longer to get there.
In business, making random turns, not heeding red flags and ignoring situational realities are also not wise choices.
Learn to Listen
While Google Maps may not be perfect, it directs me better than Garmin, and I have learned to listen. I heed its advice. I no longer ignore the reroutes when there is road construction or wrecks. I’ll take the seemingly circuitous way, which miraculously gets me there.
Your destination may seem distant and unreachable today, but it is there and on the map. Keep the fire of your ambitious business goals stoked.
Reroute Your Goals
Reaching your goals may require a reroute. Many red flags, yield signs and traffic cones may be between you and your lofty business goal today.
As motivational speaker Zig Ziglar said, "When obstacles arise, you change your direction to reach your goal; you do not change your decision to get there."
If your destination has been wiped off the map for the foreseeable future, then I encourage you to make a monster move. Go someplace you’ve dreamt of yet never had the reason or the chutzpah to visit. That is a prodigious pivot.
Make a U-Turn
On the road or in a business, U-turns can work out well. "A goal properly set is halfway reached," Ziglar said. Setting that goal is half the battle!
I believe there is always a better way. Whether or not obstacles arise, great entrepreneurs never get comfortable taking the same route to the same destination. They either find a smarter way of reaching it or change it altogether to one that is more challenging to reach.
