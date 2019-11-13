Reinventing Adventure Travel
The niche is undergoing a revolution, as immersive experiences increasingly take center stage.
The word luxury has been redefined and repositioned in recent years, and now the word adventure seems to be undergoing a similar transformation. Tamara Olton, a global purpose specialist for G Adventures, said she likes to boil the concept down to one word: “immersion.”
It’s not about levels of physical activity, but more about “inserting yourself into a destination,” whether it’s on foot, on a bike or in a bus. It’s the kind of travel, she said, which is far “more participatory than observatory.”
Adventure as a State of Mind
Adventure is accessible to any traveler, because it’s more a mentality than an activity, Olton said. She referred to more physical diversions as “adrenaline activities” and said those are available as well—if the fit is right for the client.
Similarly, Mark Conroy, managing director-the Americas for Silversea Cruises, said that adventure is not the same as exertion. “One of our trip leaders says that if a client can walk up a flight of stairs or play nine holes of golf, he or she can take a Silversea expedition trip,” he said.
Conroy said groups on shore excursions are broken up so that some might take a long hike, others a shorter one and others participate in a more relaxing activity.
Tim Jacox, president and COO of UnCruise Adventures, said that although the operator is a small-ship cruise line, its primary role is adventure travel, which the company defines as “actively exploring the outdoors with reverence toward fragile environments and their inhabitants.” With groups of just 22 to 90, time spent on adventure activities is maximized.
Demand for Adventure Grows
However you define it, adventure travel has seen tremendous growth. Olton said G Adventures witnessed a 45 percent growth in travelers since 2015. She said travelers coming into the market are “braver,” often Millennials but with a growing component over 50 attracted by more comfortable trips like those offered under a partnership with National Geographic.
Jacox said UnCruise Adventures has been able to expand its Alaska season over the years because small groups don’t require the complex infrastructure needed by larger ships, which doesn’t reach serviceable size in southeast Alaska until about mid-May, he said. Similarly, the line operates the only ship visiting the Hawaiian island of Molokai overnight.
Asking Clients the Right Questions
The qualifying process for adventure-bound clients can take longer, said Jacox, because it is critical for travel advisors to learn about their motivation, endurance, agility and energy level.
These are travelers, said Conroy, “who would rather be one of 100 rather than one of 5,000 to see something.”
Adventure Goes Global
Adventure travel can be found in almost any destination, each with its own unique style. The Croatian National Tourist Board, for instance, promotes activities including mountain climbing, cycling, paragliding, hiking and diving. For those clients who are not particularly fit, there are options like guided hiking tours or ziplining in tandem with a guide.
Croatia has eight national parks, including Plitvice Lakes, which has 16 lakes connected by waterfalls and brooks; it is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Paklenica National Park offers rugged peaks and limestone canyons. And Kornati National Park comprises 89 different islands where visitors can dive or snorkel.
Colombia, according to ProColombia, the government tourism agency, is the second most biodiverse country in the world, offering experiences ranging from cycling in high mountains to diving in the Pacific or Atlantic. Egan Bernal, a Colombian, won the 2019 Tour de France and put Colombia on the map for cyclists.
Colombia has no fewer than 34 National Natural Parks with extensive opportunities for discovering natural wonders.
And adventure, again, does not mean physical ability. ProColombia works with a dive shop in Cartagena focusing on people with disabilities.
Sales Tips
—Silversea’s website features blogs that will help agents understand a destination and a trip.
—Tim Jacox of UnCruise Adventures said agents should expose clients to videos produced by adventure cruise lines or tour operators to show how accessible they are.
—Silversea’s Mark Conroy said travelers who have little interest in a “traditional” cruise may take a Silversea expedition cruise because it might be the only way to see places like Antarctica and the Galapagos. That creates future cruise customers—especially on a line like Silversea, where 60 percent of business is repeat.
