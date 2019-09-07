Relying on Rituals
Figure out your checklist, and watch as your daily routine helps improve client relationships.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Scott Koepf
I have the honor to serve on a few advisory boards for suppliers, and I always learn from my colleagues during our robust conversations. Recently, the Travel Corporation brought together a great group of industry leaders and capped off a productive meeting with a trip to the Rose Bowl stadium!
Not only did we enjoy a tour but also a few of us even played a football game on the field. The real highlight, however, was a visit from Coach Rick Neuheisel, the former UCLA football head coach who had played and coached numerous games at the venerable stadium. He regaled us with stories of the glory days and then threw multiple touchdown passes to advisory board members. (Almost every throw was perfect.)
Staying Focused
What was most valuable and relevant to our business, though, came up during the question-and-answer session with Coach Rick. Richard Launder, an executive with Travel Corporation, asked him how he was able to keep a bunch of 20-year-olds focused amid their excitement and nerves about playing a championship game at the Rose Bowl. His answer was that these players had to be “slaves to their rituals.”
A Systematic Approach
And so it is with travel advisors. While in the heat of the battle, it is the things you do daily and practice religiously that will enable you to be successful. With so many details to track and manage on a daily basis, your rituals—or systems—will keep you focused and successful.
I am not referring to technology systems here, although technology should certainly be a part of your system. Rather, this means analyzing what you do or need to do with every customer and every transaction – from marketing to sales to bookings to customer service.
Create a Checklist
I recommend creating a detailed checklist for every process in your business, and that will become your exclusive system. Once that is in place, the repetition of following that system will become your own ritual.
Then, as Coach Rick suggests, being a slave to those rituals will lead you to a championship season!
For more Travel Agent News
More by Scott Koepf
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS