Riding the Wave
How to make the most of the year's busiest cruise-selling season.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Theresa Norton
Wave Season is underway, but there are still two months left. So we asked cruise line executives and top travel advisors for their best advice on how to make the most of the year’s busiest cruise selling season.
Royal Caribbean International
Vicki Freed, senior vice president, sales and trade support & service
Wave Season offers many opportunities for travel advisors to start off the year in a big way. This is a peak time when travelers are researching and booking their vacations. My advice: Take advantage of the rich offers in the market to grow your cruise business. Look for those first-time cruisers among your current land-based vacation clients and connect with prospective clients you may have met at events during the busy holiday season.
Keyways to making these connections are to know your material, leverage the resources at your fingertips and—most importantly—listen. Listening is the greatest tool for understanding clients’ needs and wants, so a partner can personalize the planning experience and ultimately create an unforgettable vacation. As our “value interpreters,” lean on your expertise and guide them to make the best decisions.
AmaWaterways
Kristin Karst, executive vice president & co-owner
We love all the buzz created around Wave Season, which really stimulates consumer interest in cruise planning. But it’s important for travel advisors to do their homework and fully understand the dates and stateroom categories associated with each of the Wave offers. Most offers have certain restrictions, so it’s important to determine your clients’ flexibility before you propose something that may not completely meet their needs in terms of itinerary, travel dates or stateroom category.
A tip for those ocean cruise clients who are always seeking the “newest destination” but haven’t considered river cruising: Seeing is believing. If you are sending e-cards this Wave Season, I recommend that you include a link to a short but interesting video—you can find one here at amawaterways.com/explore/our-story.
I truly believe that a personal touch is the key to success for travel advisors. Sending handwritten cards wishing your clients all the best for 2020 is a memorable way to stand out from the crowd.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Randall Soy, executive vice president, sales and marketing
It’s important for travel advisors to begin with a plan. It’s easy to get distracted during the busy Wave Season so create and follow a plan to help stay on course. Also, schedule personal time for yourself so you can always be at your best throughout the quarter.
MSC Cruises USA
Michelle Lardizabal, senior vice president and commercial sales officer
The most important advice I could give is to ensure that you’re using Wave Season to leverage great deals to match the right traveler with the right experience. We are finding that our travelers who love MSC Cruises are increasingly looking for authentic experiences, opportunities to immerse themselves in new cultures and try new things.
On MSC Cruises’ beautifully designed ships, guests will meet and interact with people from all over the world, whether sailing in Europe, South Africa or the Caribbean. The ideal traveler for MSC Cruises is curious about discovering hidden gems, excited about connecting with people from around the world and looking to immerse themselves in the destinations they visit.
Dream Vacations
Peggy Rosenthal, franchise owner, Bella Vista, Ark.
I find that starting the conversation about Wave Season in early December sets the tone and sparks interest among my clients. I mention Wave Season in my final newsletter of the year and tell folks to stay tuned as promotions roll out.
I like to talk about destination immersion with clients who have cruised several times. A package provides them with the opportunity to really explore a destination, rather than spend a few hours tasting it. Talking with them about the ports of call they’ve really enjoyed often turns the conversation into one about spending several nights in that special place and soaking in the culture.
Dream Vacations
Jeff Leach, franchise owner, Omaha, Neb.
Agents should publicize the cruise lines’ special offers any way they can. I recommend using social media platforms, email blasts and networking. Our local business association meetings and chamber events have been our lifeline in getting the word out and growing our cruise business.
I do not recommend trying to convert cruise clients into resort business. They are two entirely different products. The great news is that we can make any cruise into an all-inclusive package by offering a drink package, specialty dining and prepaid gratuities.
Just Cruisin' Plus
Charlie Funk, CEO, Brentwood, Tenn.
The best strategy: Stay in front of clients. Touch clients whether by email, direct mail or phone. Your suppliers are doing just that and—hint, hint—they are making a lot of effort to have the clients contact you instead of contacting them direct.
Carefree Travel & Entertainment
Vicky Lundy-Revels, owner, Antioch. Calif.
I initiate the conversation with clients and advise them of the advantages of booking during this time. It’s beneficial, especially to those [with] specific dates or itineraries that they’re interested in, and for group amenities.


