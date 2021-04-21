River Cruising’s Myriad Selling Points
There are more benefits to river cruising than most people know about.
Travel Agent Jackie Friedman
River cruising is one of the best vacations that can be taken, in my opinion. You only need to unpack once, spend your evenings on a beautiful ship and then experience a new destination every day. You’re right in the heart of towns, villages and cities, and get to experience all their charm. There’s no running for a train or rushing to catch buses – your travel time to new places is built in while you sleep.
A few years ago, I had the pleasure of christening AmaWaterways’ AmaViola as its godmother, but even without that special honor, I’d still love river cruising.
Quality Time Together
When the pandemic winds down, families and friends are going to be eager for quality time together. River cruising is a great trip for multiple generations to gather together while still being able to pursue their own interests.
From active pursuits like biking tours and castle hikes to food and wine experiences to cultural immersions, there’s something for everyone. It’s a more intimate experience than ocean cruising and is a vacation to remember.
Skip-Gen Trips
River cruising is great to sell for skip-gen trips, where the grandparents take the grandchildren on vacation. Just imagine the memories the grandkids will have of the Douro River cruise with their grandparents!
It’s also a fabulous option for affinity groups. Get creative and think big – market river cruises to knitting/crafting groups, cooking clubs and wine groups, book clubs, college reunion groups, religious groups and more.
Although European river cruises are traditional and absolutely wonderful, look beyond.
There is a wealth of exotic options for cruising rivers in Asia and Africa.
Domestic Options
Since many people might be more comfortable in the U.S. in the near future, don’t forget about the river cruise options available domestically, including American Cruise Lines, American Queen Steamboat Company and Viking River Cruises’ upcoming Mississippi River cruises.
Enjoy selling this fun part of the cruise world. With a travel professional on their side, I know your clients will love river cruising as much as I do.
For more Travel Agent News
More by Jackie Friedman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS